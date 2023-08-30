Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé '90 Day Fiance' Star Amanda Was Arrested For A Scary Crime — Here Are The Details! '90 Day Fiancé' star, Amanda Wilhelm was previously arrested for a shocking crime. Here's everything we know about her life before reality television. By D.M. Aug. 29 2023, Published 9:18 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Before her time on 90 Day Fiancé, Amanda Wilhelm was arrested for a shocking crime. Amanda made their debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in June, alongside her beau Razvan Coicoi. Amanda is a recently widowed mom from Indiana, who lost her husband, Jason, in 2022. Amanda opened up about Jason’s death during the June 4 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and revealed that he died just days after receiving his ampullary cancer diagnosis.

Amanda later met Razvan on TikTok Live. She came across his page while participating in a social media challenge with her friend and the two eventually connected offline. Shortly after their first interaction, Amanda traveled to Romania to meet Razvan but her trip was far from perfect. While away, Amanda received a call from her children which made her feel guilty about the international trip.

Source: TLC

“I feel guilty for leaving my kids. But, I need to see if this is the right guy to bring into my kids' life, to, you know, have a future with,” Amanda said. The pair later got into conflict after Amanda refused to appear in Razvan’s music video and the drama continued. However, long before Amanda appeared on reality television, she was involved in a very serious incident. Here’s everything we know about Amanda’s arrest.

Why was 90 Day Fiancé star Amanda Wilhelm arrested?

Prior to joining the 90 Day Fiancé, Amanda Wilhelm faced heinous criminal charges. According to a police report obtained by In Touch, Amanda was arrested in 2010 for assaulting a woman named Kayla Patton with a baseball bat. Amanda and an accomplice, Jeremiah ​Means, reportedly wrestled Kayla to the ground before the reality star unleashed a vicious attack.

“Amanda Green repeatedly and intentionally struck Kayla with her hands and wrestled Kayla to the ground,” a court affidavit reads. “Causing abrasions on Kayla’s left knee and both elbows, causing redness and bleeding.” Amanda later told officers that she witnessed Kayla, along with a girl named Kristine, “walking down the road” near her home. Amanda claimed that she later asked Jeremiah to travel with her to Kayla’s house to resolve their issue.

According to Amanda, Kayla attacked her with a bat when the 90 Day Fiancé newcomer exited the vehicle, prompting a physical altercation. And while Amanda claimed she was defending herself, officers explained that it was “clear” that the then 19-year-old committed a crime. Amanda’s sentence was later deferred, and she was ordered to complete community service.

When did Amanda’s husband Jason die?

Amanda Wilhelm’s arrest is not the only thing she is receiving flack for. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé have taken to social media to criticize the Indiana resident for moving on months after her husband Jason’s death. After getting wind of the backlash, Amanda took to Instagram to clarify details about her relationship with Razvan Coicoi.

