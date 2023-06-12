Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé '90 Day Fiancé': The Truth About Amanda Wilhelm's Husband — His Devastating Cause of Death Revealed Amanda from '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' opened up about what really happened to her late husband, Jason. Read for details on his cause of death ... By Pretty Honore Jun. 12 2023, Published 1:38 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Reality TV dating shows met their match when TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé made its television debut in 2014. Since then, the world has been introduced to a myriad of hopeful romantics hoping to find love abroad, however, some couples have been luckier than others. Season 6 reunited fans with a few familiar faces as well as newcomers like Amanda Wilhelm, a widowed mother of two whose love story has caused quite a stir among viewers.

Before Amanda's rendevous with her long-distance lover — Razvan Ciocoi — began, she was married for nearly a decade. Sadly, Jason was diagnosed with a terminal illness and died in 2022. In Season 6, Amanda opened up about losing her longtime love and shared the truth about what really happened to her late husband …

‘90 Day Fiancé’: The tragic truth about what happened to Amanda Wilhelm’s late husband, Jason.

Filming for Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé kicked off in late 2022, only months after Amanda’s husband died of cancer. “We were best friends and I would’ve never expected a future without him,” she said in a confessional. “But about a year ago, Jason started having lung problems. He felt like he may have pneumonia or something, like in his chest.”

In early 2022, Jason was diagnosed with stage four ampullary cancer. According to Amanda, it wasn’t long before his health took an abrupt turn for the worst. “The cancer was throughout his body,” she told cameras.

“And the doctor said, [the] best case scenario would be for him to live three months with chemotherapy,” Amanda went on. However, less than a month after his diagnosis, Jason died on March 19, 2022 (per his obituary.)

Losing a loved one is never easy — this is especially true when you never saw it coming. That said, Amanda believes in love after loss … just ask her new boyfriend, Razvan. So, are she and her Romanian paramour still together, or nah? Everybody’s pretty skeptical about their romance.

Source: TLC

Are Amanda and Razvan from ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ still together?

While there are no spoilers about the status of Amanda and Razvan’s relationship as of this writing, fans hope this duo has called it quits since the cameras stopped rolling.

Following the couple’s debut on 90 Day, commenters flooded social media with criticisms that her budding relationship with Razvan came too soon after her husband’s death.

“This girl needs therapy, not a new husband,” user @LeaveDaCannoli wrote in a post on Reddit. “She has trauma. It's clear as day she is just overwhelmed and afraid of being alone, and while she seems to have social support, not much else.” “Amanda, if you peek in here ... STOP. This relationship is only gonna give you more trauma. Run, girl, run,” they ended the post.