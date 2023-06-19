Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Amanda Wants to Cut Her Romania Trip With Razvan Short in '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ — Here’s Why During her trip to Romania, Amanda worried that visiting her partner for such a long time wasn’t the best idea. Here's what happened. By Haylee Thorson Jun. 19 2023, Published 11:39 a.m. ET Source: TLC

Another 90 Day Fiancé couple is at a crossroads. Amanda and Razvan’s relationship encountered a significant speed bump in the June 18 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. At the beginning of her three-week trip to Romania, Amanda worried that visiting her partner for such a long time wasn’t the best idea.

Not only that, but she felt that cutting her visit short and returning to the United States would be ideal for her situation. As the mother of two young children, Amanda thought that being away from her kids to focus on her relationship with Razvan shouldn’t have been her main priority — especially considering their father had recently passed away from cancer. So, did Amanda leave Razvan behind in Romania to be with her kids? Here's what we think.

Source: TLC

Does Amanda return to the United States early in ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’?

When Amanda’s son, Junior, unexpectedly told Razvan, “My dada died,” during a phone call, the reality star questioned whether she should fly home. "It's hard to be in the moment and enjoy things because I am a little bit distracted,” the mother of two admitted during the episode. “I feel guilty for leaving my kids. But, I need to see if this is the right guy to bring into my kids' life, to, you know, have a future with.”

After Amanda asked her partner how he would feel about her heading back prematurely, he wasn’t too keen on her cutting the trip short. Not to mention Razvan’s following actions thoroughly took Amanda aback. While it’s uncertain whether the reality star went home early, her intense desire to leave two days into her Romanian vacation makes it seem likely that she cut her time with Razvan short.

Amanda hesitates about Razvan being in her son and daughter’s lives in ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.’

After Amanda explained to Razvan that she wanted to leave Romania early to be with her children, her partner dropped a bomb she couldn’t have possibly anticipated. Razvan revealed that he was interviewing for a tourist visa to spend time with her in the United States — and her reaction was less than ideal for Razvan.

“That’s not realistic,” Amanda told her partner. “I need to see. I have to consider talking with Junior and Leah, letting them know, ‘How will you feel if Razvan comes here to visit?’ I have to think of my kids. And I think it’s just way too soon.”

To make matters worse for the couple, when Razvan posed the idea of giving Amanda a key to his apartment, she immediately shut him down. She explained that she would likely not return to Romania any time soon, much to her partner’s dismay.