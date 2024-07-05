Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé '90 Day Fiancé' Star Jasmine Addresses Those Sugar Daddy Rumors on Vinny Guadagnino's Podcast (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Vinny Guadagnino claims he is a big fan of '90 Day Fiancé' and Jasmine Pineada. By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 5 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Source: KN Productions Media Group

There are some 90 Day Fiancé cast members you can't help but remember. Whether that's because they leave a lasting impact on you or they simply hop from one show in the franchise to another is besides the point. For many, that cast member is Jasmine Pineda. And in an exclusive clip from an interview with Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino on his podcast Something Went Wrong W/ Vinny, Jasmine opens up about her life before and after coming to America, including the question of ever having a sugar daddy.

That's right — Jasmine definitely goes there with Vinny in an episode that drops on July 9. But this is a woman who is also unapologetically herself in every 90 Day Fiancé show she pops up in. And there was a time when there was a pesky sugar daddy rumor among fans. Would you expect anything less than complete candor while discussing her life outside of the franchise? Yeah, we didn't think so.

Did Jasmine Pineada ever have a sugar daddy before '90 Day Fiancé'?

In the exclusive clip from Vinny's podcast interview with Jasmine, they get into nearly everything, from claims that Jasmine had a sugar daddy, to her vegan lifestyle, and whether or not she feels she thrives as Gino's wife in the United States. But, of course, the topic we all want to know about is the whole sugar daddy/sugar baby thing.

"I have never had a sugar daddy," Jasmine tells Vinny in the clip. However, she does go on to admit, "If I wanted, I could get the sugar daddy of all sugar daddies." She also mentions a "waiting list" of men back in Panama, whatever that means for Jasmine and her future with Gino.

Fans might remember that on one of the 90 Day Fiancé shows that Jasmine and Gino have been on, he admitted to being on a sugar daddy website. Because of that, plenty of viewers took that to mean Jasmine was after a sugar daddy and had had relationships with at least one prior to her relationship with Gino. However, according to Jasmine, that isn't the case at all.

Jasmine still isn't sure if Gino "saved" her by marrying her.

The clip also shows Vinny saying he thinks Gino "saved" Jasmine in some way. Since the clip is a collection of moments from the podcast interview, it's not totally clear what the context is for this comment, but Jasmine candidly replies, "We have to see how our marriage works, how it goes, because he either saved me or ruined my life."

Source: KN Productions Media Group