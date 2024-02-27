Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé '90 Day Fiancé' Star Michael Ilesanmi's Disappearance Linked to Fear for His Life Michael reached out to the police via a burner phone, stating he feared for his safety and asking them not to disclose his location to Angela. By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 27 2024, Published 11:37 a.m. ET Source: TLC

Just months after moving to America to be with his wife, Angela Deem, 90 Day Fiancé cast member Michael Ilesanmi disappeared. Angela shared the distressing news on TikTok on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, telling her followers that he'd been missing for several days, with attempts to contact him and his family in Nigeria proving futile.

Fortunately, well-known YouTuber John Yates has confirmed that Michael has been found safe and sound. Read on for the latest updates, including the circumstances behind Michael's brief disappearance.

'90 Day Fiancé' star Michael Ilesanmi went missing in February 2024.

During a TikTok Live session, Angela disclosed that her Nigerian husband went missing on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. She mentioned police involvement but lamented the lack of success in finding Michael, even with their assistance. Angela also noted that her home security cameras didn't capture his departure.

"Michael left everything here. I know that there's people [who] probably think, 'Oh, maybe he just left,'" she explained to 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates and their audience on TikTok Live, revealing that he didn't take any identification or personal belongings (not even a toothbrush) with him. "Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday," she said, adding that he had "barely $40" with him.

"If he left on his own, he should have called me. Everybody in this town ... they say, 'Angela, he's f--king [walking] out because he's got no reason to stay here.' I don't want to believe that," the reality TV star expressed in her conversation with John, also mentioning the possibility of Michael having family in Idaho.

Angela then questioned the authenticity of their marriage and whether she had been deceived once he arrived in the United States and disappeared from their home in South Georgia.

"But it's looking like he's planned this the whole f–king time. This is not funny. This is real s–t," Angela stated. "He's my husband, and I love him, and I don't know where he's at. As long as he's safe, just call us. ... This is beyond what the f–k is going on. You got my four grandkids crying that something's wrong with you."

Michael Ilesanmi has reportedly been found safe and sound.

Just hours after Angela's video, Michael was found! According to John Yates, Michael contacted the police shortly after the TikTok Live session ended. The police told John that Michael reached out to them via a burner phone, expressing fear for his life and requesting that Angela not be informed of his whereabouts as he was hiding from her. He showed the authorities a photo of his passport on his burner phone to verify his identity.

During a discussion on John's YouTube stream, Angela shared that prior to this incident, Michael had confessed to her that he no longer loved her while they were in New York. Consequently, she asked him to go back home. Angela also mentioned that she had heard he was intending to pursue his visa rights in the United States.

In the wake of Michael's discovery, fans have expressed mixed reactions. While some fans speculate that he may have been using Angela all along, others sympathize with his decision to flee.

"I'm sorry, but I can totally understand why he would hide from her," one fan wrote on Instagram, adding that Angela seemed "physically and verbally abusive toward him on the show." Another person commented, "I believe in Michael! She destroyed his passport and phone, he had no access to money, and she locked him inside the house! This is serious abuse and I really hope she gets what she deserves this time!"

"Michael has been with Angela for about 10 yrs now (if not more), and she hasn’t treated him nicely for a sec," a third Instagram user said. "The moment Mike got to the U.S., he knew what he found himself in."