Victoria Seems Like a Production Plant on Matt's Season of 'The Bachelor'

When The Bachelor Season 25 premiered, Victoria Larson was introduced as the "queen" of Matt James' contestants and her job was even listed as such. But because of her outlandish behavior that screamed "give me more screen time," some viewers have speculated that she's actually an actress hired by producers to stir up drama among the other women.

The idea of a production plant, or someone among the cast of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette being on the show just for entertainment, is nothing new.

According to most fans, there's always the possibility that someone is on the show for the sake of stealing scenes and making things just a tad more difficult than they need to be for the rest of the cast and the lead as well. And if Victoria was cast on The Bachelor to do that, then she's already doing a good job of it.