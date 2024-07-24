Is It Time to Move On? Where Teresa Giudice Is Currently Living?

The 14th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has the lowest viewership of the series to date. Fans of the show have become disengaged by the decades-long feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. The vitriol between the sisters-in-law has increased to the point of no return, with both women acknowledging that there is no hope for reconciliation between them. With the cancellation of the standard reunion special it has been made clear that there is no room for it with any of them.

Article continues below advertisement

With the future of the cast feeling more and more up in the air, many of the women have been lightly hinting at potentially leaving the franchise. The rumors of a cast shakeup have been somewhat confirmed by Andy Cohen during his SiriusXM series "Andy Cohen Live!" A caller asked about the fate of the show, and Andy said, “We’re gonna figure something out. ... We are all on the same page about that.” Teresa has expressed that she'd like to move to a warmer climate, so where is she living now?

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Teresa Giudice living right now?

As of right now, Teresa is staying in her home state of New Jersey, but only for now. "Eventually, I want to move to the warm weather, yes," she shared during an interview with BravoTV.com.

She went on to share that she and Luis are considering having homes both in California and Florida. She divulged that they had already begun looking at different properties in both states, saying, "Six months in Jersey, and then six months wherever we pick. ... just warm weather all year round, yes!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas purchased a $3.35 million home in 2021 and turned it into their dream home.

In 2021 Teresa and Luis purchased a mansion in Montville. The mansion, which looks more like a castle, was built and inspired by a Thomas Kinkade painting called "Beyond Summer Gate."

Article continues below advertisement

The home is massive, large enough for all both Teresa and Luis's young adult children. Teresa gave fans a deep inside look into her home, which has a movie theater room and home gym, to name a few of its features. The backyard is also beautiful, perfect for parties like the one she hosted at the beginning of Season 14.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Luis and Teresa have plenty of their own troubles to leave behind in New Jersey.

Teresa has made plenty of enemies within the cast, but Luis has also put in work to make his own enemies. For example, he brought in a private investigator to snoop around into the pasts of many fellow Housewives and their husbands.