Nate Cabral's Business Keeps His Net Worth Safe and Sound

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been filled with the standard fodder that viewers have become almost too accustomed to. As old feuds fuel new feuds, the 14th season feels a bit tired. Despite this, viewers have been promised a finale so explosive that Bravo execs felt that there was no point in having a reunion. Fights have already reached a physical level thanks to the altercation between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral during a party at Teresa Giudice's home.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer had accused Danielle of using money from the organization she was fundraising to line her own pockets. Naturally, Danielle did not take too kindly to the accusation, and after shoves were exchanged, Danielle introduced a glass to the side of Jennifer's face. Danielle has a solid net worth, so taking money from a charity she was supporting makes no sense. Her net worth alone is large enough to host an event, especially combined with her husband's. So, what is Nate Cabral's net worth?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What does 'RHONJ's' Nate Cabral do for a living?

Danielle is a business owner and entrepreneur just like her husband, Nate. Nate is the owner of Flash Security Integrators Incorporated, a home security company. Life and Style reports that his net worth is $800,000, making Nate and Danielle's combined net worth roughly $1.3 million. Nate's company has headquarters and a secondary office in New Jersey as well as offices in Louisiana and his home state of Massachusetts.

Nate Cabral Entrepreneur and TV Personality Net worth: $800,000 Nate Cabral is a business owner, entrepreneur, and TV personality known for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Birthdate: June 1, 1983 Birthplace: Fall River, Mass. Spouse: Danielle Cabral (2012–present) Children: Dominic (2015), Valentina (2018)

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

What's going on in the conflict between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin?

Nate had to provide a different form of security during the party where things got physical between his wife and Jennifer Aydin. Jennifer A. was in the midst of a campaign against Danielle, talking behind her back and accusing her of slighting her hairdresser, Lina, during the aforementioned charity event. When Danielle smashed the glass against Jennifer's face, Nate had to leap into action and pull his very angry wife away from the situation. Both women were suspended from filming for a short time.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

Things remain convoluted and messy in the back and forth between friend groups on 'RHONJ.'