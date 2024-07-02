Friends with Revenge Benefits? Jackie Goldschneider's Friendship With Teresa Giudice, Explained

Now in its 14th season, many fans are growing weary of the constant and confusing feuding on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. In fact, things are so bad with the cast that Bravo opted to forgo having a reunion because they realized how pointless having one would be. With the future of reconciliation being, for the most part, nonexistent, it's surprising to hear that everyone's favorite villain, Teresa Giudice, has found friendship with a person she once told rumors about, Jackie Goldschneider.

Jackie first joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in its ninth season, and things between her and Teresa Giudice were not nearly as good as they are today. Teresa made an enemy of Jackie fairly quickly by making up a rumor about her marriage. Subsequently, because of this, Jackie cozied up with Melissa Gorga and the other anti-Teresa members of the cast. With Jackie and Teresa now as thick as thieves, Jackie has responded to what people are saying about her now close friend, Teresa.

What did Jackie Goldschneider say about her friendship with Teresa Giudice.

Many have questioned the motives of both women in their fledgling friendship. Melissa Gorga insinuated that Jackie was using Teresa for more screen time. Jackie chose to be demoted from a full-time Housewife to a part-time friend. Initially, this was done for health reasons, but now that she's well, it would make sense for her to want her spot back. On the other hand, there is Teresa, who openly admits to using Jackie to get revenge on Margaret Josephs, and Jackie is absolutely fine with that.

Why is Jackie Goldschneider fine with being "used" by Teresa Giudice for her revenge on Margaret.

Even after hearing that she was being used, Jackie was still fine with being friends with Teresa. She shared during an interview with The Daily Dish, "What viewers didn't get to see is at Jen Fessler's birthday party, Teresa and I actually did talk for a few minutes." She continued, "And it started out as just small talk, but I think we both left the conversation sort of feeling like, 'That was pleasant. You know, that was nice.'" So, while the motives were dubious before, the ladies have formed a true friendship.

Why did Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice feud in the past on 'RHONJ?'