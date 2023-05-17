Is 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Returning for Season 14?

People love drama. It's in their nature. There's something exciting about witnessing a catfight — or something that escalates into more — that really does deliver a unique type of thrill. Drama in entertainment, whether it be organic or scripted, has kept audiences engaged for years.

The Real Housewives franchise has become one of Bravo's crown jewels. The network saw success from The Real Housewives of Orange County, knew they could rake in a profit, and has since fleshed out The Real Housewives television universe. The Real Housewives of New Jersey has had 13 seasons, but the question of whether there will be a 14th still remains open-ended. Here's everything we know about RHONJ Season 14's fate.

Was 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 14 delayed?

Source: Bravo

There are reports that The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 filming has been faced with a delay following the alleged fallout between Teresa Giudice and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Page Six claims that the crumbling relationship has caused Bravo to put the show on hiatus until a resolution between the two has been reached. The outlet wrote, "Bravo does not know how to proceed under the current conditions and that no one has been offered a contract — or been fired — for next season."

This indefinite delay puts the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in jeopardy for the time being as the studio is left navigating unforeseen circumstances. Right now, the television station has stuck with referring to these conflicts as a delay and has not spoken about how filming Season 14 may move forward — if they find a way to make it happen. Bravo has avoided dealing in absolutes when it comes to speaking about the upcoming season as a whole.

When will 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 14 air?

Source: Bravo

For The Real Housewives fans, there may be some time between Season 13 and 14, if Season 14 ever does make the cut. Page Six also claims that a production assistant told them that “no official decisions on Season 14 have been made as the finale, Teresa and Louie’s wedding special, and the reunion episodes have yet to air."

The same report also suggests that filming could possibly resume in 2024, but even then, there would be a sizable gap between seasons. Prior to the production shutdown, Bravo had no assigned release date for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14, meaning that the network doesn't have to reshuffle its release calendar.

There's been no concrete word on who's set to return if Bravo decides to push forward with the 14th season, as no contracts have been issued, nor have they been dismissed from the series altogether. Other outlets claim that producers are "talking over" who should be invited back for the 14th season.