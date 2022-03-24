A New Cast of 'RHONY' and a Spinoff Are Coming to a Small Screen Near You

A New Cast of 'RHONY' and a Spinoff Are Coming to a Small Screen Near YouBy Pretty Honore
Mar. 23 2022, Published 8:41 p.m. ET
Two years after the Real Housewives of Orange County took reality TV by storm, Bravo introduced us to The Real Housewives of New York City. Premiering in March of 2008, Season 1 starred Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Alex McCord, Ramona Singer, and Jill Zarin.
The cast has since changed many times in the 14 years since RHONY first aired, but long-standing favorites have often stuck around. However, that no longer seems to be the case. On March 23, 2022, Andy Cohen dropped major details about the cast of Season 14, and no one could have seen this coming.
Season 14 of 'RHONY' is on the way, but the cast is going to look very different.
Season 13 of RHONY featured OG housewives Ramona and Luann, as well as Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, and new face Eboni K. Williams. The season was expected to draw in viewers, especially those who had previously criticized the show for its lack of diversity. However, after the season fell far short of expectations, Andy teased some changes that could potentially have us saying goodbye to every woman in the cast.
If you're a fan of a good cast shakeup, then you're in luck — you're going to get exactly that in Season 14. According to Andy, the series is getting a major facelift thanks to a new cast of "a multicultural group of friends."
"You know that we’re at a crossroads for RHONY," the executive producer told Variety. "We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans."
"There are thousands of stories to tell here [in New York City]," he added. "We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends and who are of diverse backgrounds, races, and religions."
As of yet, it's unclear who will star in Season 14 or when filming will begin, but Bravo's busy scouring the city for new talent. It's possible that one of the current cast members (likely Eboni or Leah) could stick around and bring some friends along for the ride, but the show could be completely recast.
"We are interviewing multiple groups of friends," Andy said, "So certainly if Eboni is interested and has friends that would meet our casting goals, then of course they would be considered."
Andy Cohen also teased a ‘RHONY’ spinoff.
While we may be losing most or all of the women of RHONY, Andy teased the franchise will welcome back a few familiar faces by way of a spinoff. The series — which Andy told Variety is "being referred to internally as RHONY: Throwback or RHONY: Legacy" — will feature a lineup of ex-NY housewives who have appeared on the show since its premiere. The show is "being developed and produced for Bravo," but could likely air on Peacock, much like Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.
"This is a series where you’re going to expect to see fan-favorites from the show’s great history," Andy hinted. "We’re totally revitalizing RHONY with the energy and spirit of the city of New York and bringing it up to date, while also giving the fans the gift of being able to visit with their old friends."
Andy didn't reveal if any housewives in particular were being considered for the show, though he did say he expects Jill Zarin to be the first one to want in. When asked in Bethenny could become part of the cast, Andy had his doubts. "Her life is now evolved to another place, so I can’t imagine her wanting to do it," he revealed. "But of course, you know, I never turn down a conversation with Bethenny about coming back."