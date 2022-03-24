A New Cast of 'RHONY' and a Spinoff Are Coming to a Small Screen Near You

"This is a series where you’re going to expect to see fan-favorites from the show’s great history," Andy hinted. "We’re totally revitalizing RHONY with the energy and spirit of the city of New York and bringing it up to date, while also giving the fans the gift of being able to visit with their old friends."

Andy didn't reveal if any housewives in particular were being considered for the show, though he did say he expects Jill Zarin to be the first one to want in. When asked in Bethenny could become part of the cast, Andy had his doubts. "Her life is now evolved to another place, so I can’t imagine her wanting to do it," he revealed. "But of course, you know, I never turn down a conversation with Bethenny about coming back."