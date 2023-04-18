Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of New Jersey Source: Bravo Jennifer Aydin Is Not the First Person to Say “Boogawoof” by Far — Here’s What It Means "Boogawoof" is apparently a part of Jennifer Aydin's vocabulary on 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey.' What does the term mean? We've got the tea! By Elizabeth Randolph Apr. 18 2023, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

Dolores Catania told Distractify back in February 2023 that Teresa Giudice’s bachelorette trip to Ireland would be a Real Housewives of New Jersey trip to remember. So far, she has followed through on that promise. The excursion has reignited ongoing issues the ladies could’ve left in New Jersey but chose to address head-on in front of breakfast, lunch, or really, any meal.

In Tuesday’s episode, Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs’s feud is addressed again. But just when you thought they squashed their beef once and for all, Jennifer spewed another insult at Marge that the entire group scratched their heads about: “Boogawoof.” While the mother of four’s not-so-nice remark for the Macbeth Collection CEO shocked everyone, the term boogawoof has been around for quite some time. And yes, the definition of it is as brutal as the word sounds.

What does “boogawoof” mean? Jennifer told Margaret, “That’s what you are,” on ‘RHONJ.’

After going back and forth during a group dinner about the issues following Marge telling everyone Jennifer’s husband, Bill, had an affair, Jennifer shared that she took offense to Margaret pretending they made up and then calling Jennifer “disingenuous” for not being eager to move on. Jennifer also said her nemesis called her “duplicitous” and taunted her even more by asking her, “Do you even know what that means?”

Margaret then fired back and asked Jennifer, “Well, do you?” referring to the word’s definition. Rather than answering with the definition of duplicitous (deceitful), Jennifer asked her if she knew another word that she felt fit her better. “How about ‘boogawoof,’ do you know what THAT means?” Jennifer asked Margaret.

Source: Bravo Melissa Gorga looking up "Boogawoof" in her phone.

As the group looked deeply confused, Jennifer repeated the word and added, “That’s what you are, a boogawoof.”

So, did Jennifer Aydin make “boogawoof” up? Turns out, no, she did not. According to Urban Dictionary, boogawoof means “an ugly a-- nobody — a negative ten.”

The site also has other definitions for the term, such as “extremely ugly” or one of our faves, “fugly.” You’ve also probably seen content creators refer to a boogawoof on TikTok to describe their ex’s biggest mistakes.