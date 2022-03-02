Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin's Fight Turned Physical on 'RHONJ' Season 12

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12.

Since Jennifer Aydin joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in Season 9, she's butted heads with longtime star Melissa Gorga. Throughout their time together on the hit Bravo franchise, Melissa and Jennifer have disagreed about what loyalty to Teresa Giudice means, how the rumors about Jackie Goldschneider's marriage were handled in Season 11, and the speculation about how Joe Gorga runs his construction business.