Joe Gorga From 'RHONJ' Is Worth More Than You'd Think

Long before her divorce, tensions ran high between Teresa Guidice’s now-ex-husband Joe Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga, who was introduced on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in Season 3.

Joe and his wife, Melissa Gorga, have since mastered the art of stirring the pot. In early 2022, Joe made headlines after a fight with his niece, Gia Giudice. But aside from feuding with their in-laws, things seem to be looking up for the couple.