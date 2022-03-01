Dolores Catania's Ex, David Principe, Reportedly Has a New Girlfriend

While fans have been rooting for Dolores Catania to reconcile with her ex-husband, Frank Catania, ever since she joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast in Season 7, throughout most of her time on the Bravo reality series, she was in a relationship with maternal-fetal medicine specialist Dr. David Principe.

Dolores introduced her beau on the show in Season 9, and their sometimes-complicated relationship was at the forefront of her storyline for several years.