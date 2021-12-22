A Mystery Man Appeared in One of Dolores Catania's Instagram Stories — Who Is He?

Fans started speculating about Dolores's breakup with her boyfriend of four years, David Principe, a while ago. According to Screen Rant, a person who said they were working in the same office as David sent a message about the supposed breakup to a fan account on Instagram — which is how the rumors first started to spread. Dolores frequently uses Instagram to share updates with her 787,000 followers, yet she kept mostly quiet about the ostensible split.