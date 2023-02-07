'RHONJ's' Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga Have Yet to Make Amends

Article continues below advertisement

In preparation, let’s explore the beginnings of the ongoing feud and understand why Teresa and Joe are no longer speaking.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Why are Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga not talking?

At BravoCon in 2022, Joe Gorga publicly joked that his stand-up career would outlast Teresa’s recent marriage to Louie Ruelas. Teresa then responded on her Namaste B$tches podcast, saying, "What he just did at BravoCon, that's very mean-spirited, very sad, and I just wish that he would stop talking about us to try to make himself relevant … This is the last time I'm talking about this because there's gonna be a lot of things addressed, obviously, at the reunion. And then, after that, I'm done."

When People asked Joe’s wife, Melissa, about the situation with Teresa in October 2022, she said she was “done.” "I got off the roller coaster," she said. "I don't want to be on it anymore. We'll see what happens.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Melissa Gorga’s feud with Teresa Giudice goes way back.

The two sisters-in-law have never been the best of friends. In the early 2010s, Teresa accused Melissa of being a gold digger and cheating on her brother Joe Gorga. However, following Teresa’s 11-month prison sentence in 2014, the two RHONJ stars (temporarily) decided to bury the hatchet. In Season 7, Teresa told Melissa, "I just want us to get back to how we were when you first met Joey."

Article continues below advertisement

The truce was short-lived. In 2018, Teresa accused Melissa and her brother of not prioritizing family time and told her sister-in-law to “control her husband.” Then, during Season 9 of RHONJ, Melissa and Teresa took opposing sides when Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub got into a heated cast fight. But in 2022, the feud took a turn for the worse.

Article continues below advertisement

Teresa Guidice’s wedding planning fueled her heated feud with Melissa and Joe Gorga.

When Teresa was planning her wedding with then-fiancé Louie Ruelas in early 2022, she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she wasn’t asking her sister-in-law to be a bridesmaid. Several days later, Melissa responded to Teresa’s news on her podcast On Display. "Yes, I watched Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and I did find out on TV that I'm not gonna be in Teresa's wedding and I'm not a bridesmaid, which I'm OK with, I'm fine with,” she said. “I understand, to each their own."

In April 2022 — one month after Teresa’s WWHL appearance — Melissa revealed that she and Teresa were no longer on speaking terms.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga did not attend Teresa Guidice’s wedding.

On Aug. 11, Melissa revealed on her podcast that she and Joe skipped Teresa’s wedding because of an event that occurred while filming the Season 13 finale of RHONJ. "There was something that went down at the finale of filming," Melissa said. "Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about."