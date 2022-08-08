Teresa Giudice's Wedding Was a 'Real Housewives' Reunion — But Joe and Melissa Gorga Weren't There
From turning the tables to to tying the knot!
The Real Housewives of New Jersey O.G. star Teresa Giudice officially wed her fiancé of less than a year, Luis "Louie" Ruelas in the Garden State on Aug. 6.
The bride, who was previously married to Joe Giudice (the father of her four daughters) for 21 years before their divorce was finalized in 2020, married the businessman in a blush pink mermaid gown from Mark Zunino.
In true Jersey fashion, Teresa sported an oversized $10,000 updo and tiara for her big day, and she accessorized her beaded wedding dress with a long veil that read "Sempre Insieme" in honor of her late parents, Joe and Antonia Gorga.
Though Sempre Insieme translates to "Always Together," not all of Teresa's family members were there on her big day. Her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, who also star on RHONJ, were notably absent from the Standing Strong author's nuptials.
To further add fuel to the rumor mill fire, all of Teresa's other RHONJ co-stars — even her Season 12 frenemies Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider — were in attendance for the wedding.
So, why weren't Joe and Melissa there when Louie and Teresa officially became LouResa?
Why weren't Melissa and Joe Gorga at Teresa Giudice's wedding?
Though blood is thicker than water, spouses Joe and Melissa have often had disagreements with Teresa since they joined RHONJ in Season 3. After Joe walked off the Season 12 reunion due to his ongoing issues with his sister, the siblings managed to patch things up by the time the three-part special wrapped up in May 2022.
However, things clearly soured among the three when they got back to filming for the upcoming thirteenth season. Melissa and Joe were not present when Louie and Teresa tied the knot.
Teresa, Joe, and Melissa have yet to publicly comment on why the latter two RHONJ stars were absent from the nuptials. However, two sources told People that the couple had gotten into a "blowout" fight with Teresa just days before the wedding, when the Season 13 finale party was filmed.
According to the sources, Melissa and Joe had planned on attending the wedding up until Thursday night (Aug.4), when a rumor about their marriage came out during filming.
While spreading rumors about co-stars is often a given on any Real Housewives show, the speculation about Melissa and Joe's marriage proved to be a tipping point for the pair.
"Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable. They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs," one source shared with People.
RHONJ fans will have to wait to find out the truth regarding Melissa and Joe's last-minute decision to skip the wedding, but cameras were there to capture what happened on the big day.
Teresa's wedding will likely be a focal point on Season 13 of RHONJ, but it will also be at the center of an upcoming spin-off special for Bravo.
Melissa and Joe may not have gone to Teresa's wedding, but these 'Housewives' from other franchises were in attendance.
Though Joe and Melissa's decision to miss the wedding made headlines following the Aug. 6 affair, Teresa and Louie's big day was star-studded with major players from the the Real Housewives universe.
Many current and former stars from six of the franchises were there to see the couple exchange vows.
RHONY personalities Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin were at the Park Château Estate & Gardens to celebrate the couple, as was RHODubai star Chanel Ayan.
Alexia Echevarria Nepola and Ashley Darby, who appear on RHOM and RHOP, respectively, attended the wedding, as did RHOA alums Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey. Kenya Moore, who is a current cast member on RHOA (and who was on RHUGT Season 1 with Teresa), was there as well.
You can stream The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Peacock now.