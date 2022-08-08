Teresa Giudice's Wedding Was a 'Real Housewives' Reunion — But Joe and Melissa Gorga Weren't There

From turning the tables to to tying the knot!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey O.G. star Teresa Giudice officially wed her fiancé of less than a year, Luis "Louie" Ruelas in the Garden State on Aug. 6.

The bride, who was previously married to Joe Giudice (the father of her four daughters) for 21 years before their divorce was finalized in 2020, married the businessman in a blush pink mermaid gown from Mark Zunino.