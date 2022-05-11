Everything We Know About Teresa Giudice's Wedding so Far

Everything We Know About Teresa Giudice's Wedding so FarBy Pretty Honore
May. 10 2022, Published 10:11 p.m. ET
We're currently in the midst of the Season 12 reunion of the Real Housewives of New Jersey and the tea is piping hot. In the May 3 episode, Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law — Melissa Gorga — addressed the elephant in the room. In a previous episode of Watch What Happens Live, Teresa revealed that Melissa is not a bridesmaid in her upcoming wedding to her fiancé, Luis Ruelas.
The snub comes months after Dolores Catania revealed that she wasn't invited to the couple’s engagement party, and we’re sure that more drama will unfold as their wedding day approaches. But when are Teresa and Luis getting married? Read on for details.
When is Teresa Guidice’s wedding date?
Although Teresa didn’t reveal the exact date of her wedding, she did confirm that she and her soon-to-be husband plan to tie the knot sometime in the summer of 2022.
According to the reality star, she and Luis had originally planned to say their vows overseas. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the couple ultimately decided to marry in New Jersey.
"We wanted to go get married in Italy,” Teresa previously told People. "We wanted to do it [there] because originally, we were supposed to get engaged in Capri."
The good news is that the change of plans didn’t derail the couple’s big day.
She added, “I don't want it to be about everyone else. I just want it to be about, of course, Luis and I. You always do things better and different at the same time. So I'm doing it, and I want it to just be about us."
Unfortunately for RHONJ fans, it's unlikely that their nuptials will be televised. When asked whether her wedding will be caught on camera, Teresa said she has mixed feelings.
"Luis, of course, [being on television] is not something he signed up for. He met Teresa Giudice and ... does he want to be on TV? No. But, if he dates me, does he have to be on TV? I mean, of course," Teresa shared.
Luis Ruelas popped the question after a year of dating in late 2021. The advertising executive proposed with a ring that's worth an estimated $300,000, so there’s no doubt that the wedding will be as over-the-top as the bride. But who are Teresa’s bridesmaids? Obviously not her sister-in-law.
Who are Teresa Giudice’s bridesmaids? Details on her bridal party.
So far, Teresa has confirmed that her bridal party consists of her four daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 13. There's also speculation that Luis’s sisters may be at her side during the wedding. Much to the surprise of their co-stars, Melissa is not in her wedding. But according to her, she didn’t exactly expect to be.
In a March episode of her podcast, OnDisplay, Melissa said, "Yes, I watched Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and I did find out on TV that I'm not gonna be in Teresa's wedding and I'm not a bridesmaid, which I'm okay with, I'm fine with. I understand, to each their own."
The Season 12 reunion of the Real Housewives of New Jersey continues on Tuesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.