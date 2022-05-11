Everything We Know About Teresa Giudice's Wedding so Far

We're currently in the midst of the Season 12 reunion of the Real Housewives of New Jersey and the tea is piping hot. In the May 3 episode, Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law — Melissa Gorga — addressed the elephant in the room. In a previous episode of Watch What Happens Live, Teresa revealed that Melissa is not a bridesmaid in her upcoming wedding to her fiancé, Luis Ruelas.

The snub comes months after Dolores Catania revealed that she wasn't invited to the couple’s engagement party, and we’re sure that more drama will unfold as their wedding day approaches. But when are Teresa and Luis getting married? Read on for details.