All the Details on ‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice's Workout Clothing Line

Since joining RHONJ in Season 1, Teresa has been known for her sequined looks and colorful outfits. In February 2021, she launched The Love Collection — also referred to as the Love Love Love Collection — with Electric Yoga. The line includes several matching bra and yoga pants sets that range in colors and designs, according to its website.

Although Teresa wanted the clothes to be aesthetically pleasing, she told Page Six that the “comfort” of her clothes is most important. She also said her clothes are intended to enhance people's backsides.