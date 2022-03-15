Louie Ruelas Will Address Allegations of "Physical Violence" on 'RHONJ'By Allison DeGrushe
Mar. 15 2022, Published 1:47 p.m. ET
Since the Season 12 premiere of Real Housewives of New Jersey, a storm has been brewing between Teresa Giudice and her fellow castmates, notably Margaret Josephs. The 54-year-old fashion designer continuously questions the character of Teresa's fiance, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, and frequently asks Teresa about her future husband's shady past.
Although most of this season has centered around Louie's absurd warrior camp video, it seems things are quickly taking a turn toward a much worse and more serious matter.
During Episode 6, Margaret meets with her mother for lunch, where she brings up allegations of abuse against Louie. Wait, what is this all about? Here's everything we know about Louie's abuse allegations and if he plans to address them on RHONJ.
'RHONJ' brings Louie's abuse allegations to light in Season 12.
After Louie officially addressed the warrior camp video to the group, viewers assumed that the drama between Louie and the rest of the cast would cool down; obviously, that wasn't the case. Not only does Margaret continue to bring up Louie's video, but she's now bringing up allegations of abuse to her mother, Marge Sr.
Of course, Margaret's husband, Joe Benigno, learns of this and broaches the topic later with Tiki Barber during guy's night. "Super Joe" asks Joe Gorga what he thinks about the accusations, also opening the floor for the group to weigh in on the subject.
Eventually, Louie arrives at the restaurant two hours later and meets up with the rest of the boys. He immediately faces hard-hitting questions from the group, with Joe Gorga bringing up the abuse allegations.
"I've had a couple of bad relationships, but I'm sure every guy at this table has a girl that will talk bad about you and say something different or opposite of the truth," Louie states in a preview clip for Episode 7.
Louie then reiterates that they can ask him "anything they want," to which Tiki takes full advantage of and reveals he wants to know about the physical violence allegations that everyone is hearing.
"There's no physical violence," Louie maintains, but Tiki isn't satisfied. "But we keep hearing it — what do we make of it?" Louie reassures him, saying, "There's no truth to that. There's a couple [of] angry exes very thirsty for attention."
Louie's ex-fiancee accused him of "controlling and abusive behavior."
According to The Sun, Louie's ex-fiancee filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of "controlling and abusive behavior" from February 2019 to October 2019. In the suit filed in April 2020, she claimed that the abuse began after they got engaged.
"In October 2019, [Louie] abandoned [his ex] in Provincetown, Massachusetts and then padlocked [his ex] out of the [New Jersey] home that they shared," the lawsuit stated.
The suit added, "After some other instances of controlling, abusive behavior, [Louie] gave [his ex] various gifts to induce [her] to continue her relationship with [Louie]."
The legal documents revealed Louie's ex as a social worker, further claiming the 46-year-old businessman founded a company as a "gift" to her; however, he "arrogated unto himself" sole authority over the firm.
His ex claimed that Louie did this "with the intent to destroy and tortuously interfere with [her] business as a licensed social worker and to seek personal revenge against [her]," and, as a result, she suffered "severe mental distress."
She also accused Louie of threatening to "damage her educational degree in social work and her license as a social worker," as well as "contact her friends to damage her reputation."
Although Louie's ex requested a temporary restraining order to stop Louie from controlling the business and compensation for attorney fees, she dismissed the lawsuit on May 20, 2020.
New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.