Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas' Wedding Day May Be Getting a Special on Bravo

Love Love Love is in the air!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice officially married her fiancé of just under a year, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, in front of about 200 guests at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, N.J. on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The wedding, which was a star-studded affair featuring many Bravolebritites, marked the second trip down the aisle for both Teresa and Louie. The reality star was previously married to Joe Giudice, who is the father of her four daughters, for 21 years, while Louie shares two sons with his ex-wife, Melissa DiMartino.