Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas' Wedding Day May Be Getting a Special on Bravo
Love Love Love is in the air!
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice officially married her fiancé of just under a year, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, in front of about 200 guests at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, N.J. on Saturday, Aug. 6.
The wedding, which was a star-studded affair featuring many Bravolebritites, marked the second trip down the aisle for both Teresa and Louie. The reality star was previously married to Joe Giudice, who is the father of her four daughters, for 21 years, while Louie shares two sons with his ex-wife, Melissa DiMartino.
Though fans have gotten a glimpse at the big day on social media, they likely will also have the opportunity to get a more in-depth look at the nuptials with a wedding special.
The newlyweds reportedly agreed to film the wedding for an upcoming Bravo special — which will be separate from the upcoming 13th season of RHONJ. Read on to find out everything that we know so far about the rumored spin-off.
Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas' wedding will reportedly be featured on a Bravo special — has a premiere date been announced?
As a longtime reality star and public figure, Teresa Giudice has filmed many major moments in her adult life — from the birth of her youngest daughter, Audriana Giudice, to her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice's, prom, to her own return from prison.
It shouldn't come as a surprise to RHONJ fans, then, that cameras were present to capture Teresa and Louie's exciting wedding day. Though Teresa has been a main player on every season of RHONJ, her wedding day itself won't be featured on the upcoming 13th season.
A source told People that the Turning the Tables author and her new husband agreed, instead, to let cameras film the event for an upcoming Bravo special about their wedding. The outlet reported that the exact episode count for the special has yet to be determined, and a premiere date also has not been announced.
The TV personality previously confirmed that her wedding would not be part of 'RHONJ.'
The mom of four had previously told Entertainment Tonight in May 2022 that her wedding day would definitely not be part of RHONJ, but that she did want her fans to be able to "see it."
"No, it's not going — not on Housewives, no. So, we'll see what happens," Teresa told the outlet at the NBCUniversal upfronts in the spring.
At the time, she said that she had yet to make a final decision on a possible wedding spin-off.
"I mean, we don't know..." she added. "I haven't decided, so we'll see."
The now-newlywed said that she was "torn" about whether to have the cameras there, or to keep the event more private.
"Of course, I want my fans to see it, because they've been on this journey with me," she continued. "So of course I want them to see it. I really do. It's [also] something I'll always have for myself, and, I don't know. I'm still torn."
Thanks to social media, we now know that cameras were on hand for the big day, and that Bravo stars like Alexia Echevarria Nepola, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Ashley Darby, and Chanel Ayan, and the entire RHONJ cast (sans Melissa and Joe Gorga) were guests who could have cameos on the rumored special.
You can catch up on The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Peacock now.