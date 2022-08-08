See the Gorgeous Pics From ‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
It was a Bravo affair on August 6, 2022, when Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice married Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The couple, who began dating in 2019 and got engaged in Greece in October 2021, tied the knot at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in Brunswick, New Jersey, in front of 220 guests.
While Teresa’s guest list didn’t include all of her loved ones and fellow reality stars, she still had tons of support on her big day. As the event commenced, many guests shared their excitement for the bride and groom. Here’s a look inside Teresa and Louie’s extravagant wedding.
Teresa Giudice’s wedding dress was custom made by ‘Real Housewives’ favorite Mark Zunino.
On Saturday, Aug. 6, Teresa dazzled in a strapless, white mermaid gown with a sequined tiara and white lace gloves. The RHONJ OG also wore a dramatic crystal-and-pearl veil embroidered with the Italian phrase “Sempre Insieme.” Designer Mark Zunino told Page Six that the phrase means “Always Together,” which matched the tattoo she got when her mother, Antonia Gorga, died in 2017.
“I wanted to help Teresa pay tribute to her family in some way,” Zunino explained to the outlet.
Zunino is also responsible for designing Denise Richards’ wedding dress to Aaron Phyphers and Tamra Judge’s gown when she married Eddie Judge. According to People, Louis wanted to keep it simple and opted for a white blazer with black pants and a bow tie.
Teresa Giudice’s bridesmaids included some of her fellow ‘RHONJ’ stars.
Teresa had all her girls by her side when she and Louise said, “I do.” The Bravo star appointed her and Joe’s daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana — as her bridesmaids. Teresa also asked Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania to stand beside her. Each bridesmaid wore a blush pink dress and carried white flowers during the ceremony.
More ‘Real Housewives’ stars attended Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ wedding.
In addition to having two co-stars in her bridal party, Teresa ensured that her other Bravo favorites were there to witness the nuptials. Other RHONJ stars in attendance included Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs. Teresa also invited Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai, Ashley Darby from Potomac, and former RHONY stars Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley.
Real Housewives of Atlanta alums Cynthia Bailey and Phaedra Parks were also in attendance, with current star Kenya Moore. Cynthia and Kenya turned heads after snapping photos together and seemingly confirming they were friends again.
Despite the Bravo reunions, Teresa’s brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, were noticeably absent from the wedding. Teresa reportedly wanted them at her special day, but Joe and Melissa felt they were “betrayed” by her and Louie’s alleged involvement in spreading rumors about their marriage.
"Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," a source revealed to People. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs."
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ wedding was a “chosen family” affair.
Joe and Melissa weren’t the only family members missing from Teresa and Louie's wedding. The bride’s cousins Kathy Wakile and Rosie Pierri didn’t attend the event either. Another source reported to People that Teresa’s choice not to invite certain family members was “telling” of where her relationships stand with them today.
Although several of Teresa's relatives missed out, she and Louie's blended family supported the couple. In addition to Teresa’s children, Louie’s two sons from his previous relationships — David and Nicholas — attended the wedding. Louie’s sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, was also there to officiate the couple’s ceremony.
At the extravagant reception, Teresa and Louie acknowledged the guests who did come to their wedding.
“I want to thank all my friends that came out here from all different states in the country, all my business partners, my family, [Teresa's] friends, family, new friends, old friends, friends that resurfaced,” Louie said at the reception, per Page Six.
As Louie continue his speech, Teresa chimed in and dropped what appeared to be shade toward Melissa and Joe’s absence. “Chosen family!” Teresa declared.
Teresa’s dig came after Joe left an Instagram Story where he said, “Blood doesn’t make you family.” Ouch!
Even though there seemed to be plenty of drama surrounding the nuptials, we’re happy for Teresa and Louie! According to Us Weekly, Bravo has even signed off on a limited spin-off documenting Teresa and her family leading up to the big day.
Be sure to stay tuned for more details!