See the Gorgeous Pics From ‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

On Saturday, Aug. 6, Teresa dazzled in a strapless, white mermaid gown with a sequined tiara and white lace gloves. The RHONJ OG also wore a dramatic crystal-and-pearl veil embroidered with the Italian phrase “Sempre Insieme.” Designer Mark Zunino told Page Six that the phrase means “Always Together,” which matched the tattoo she got when her mother, Antonia Gorga, died in 2017.

“I wanted to help Teresa pay tribute to her family in some way,” Zunino explained to the outlet.