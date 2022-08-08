Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Are Married! Details on Their Blended Family

Ahead of their flashy wedding, Teresa and Louie moved in together; the couple purchased a $3.35 million home in Feb. 2021.

Now, the lovebirds are ready to raise their blended family under one roof with Teresa's four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana — and Louie's two sons he shares with ex-wife Marisa DiMartino, Nicholas and Louie Jr.