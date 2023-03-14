Dolores Catania Says the ‘RHONJ’ Charity Softball Game Has “Some Drama” Ahead (EXCLUSIVE)

In Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dolores Catania is ready to focus on the positives in her life rather than the alternative. Fortunately for us viewers, that means getting the cast together for some friendly competition for charity.

In a Tuesday, March 14, 2023 episode, fans see Dolores’s generosity for her community and the hometown she loves. Dolores spoke exclusively to Distractify about the RHONJ charity baseball game and told us what to expect from the episode!

Source: Bravo

Dolores Catania organized her annual charity baseball game during ‘RHONJ’ Season 13.

During Tuesday night’s episode titled, “All Bats Are Off,” Dolores and the rest of the RHONJ cast rock matching baseball jerseys for a fun night out with their families.

As Season 13 continues, fans see the women in ongoing or new feuds with each other. While the group held it together as much as possible, Dolores assured us the game included some of the drama we love and appreciate on RHONJ.

“There's some drama in the locker room, as you'll see tomorrow,” Dolores told us ahead of Tuesday’s episode. “But when we get on that field, we're still doing something good together. And I'll always say, out of any franchise, I wouldn't want to be anywhere but Jersey.”

Dolores Catania’s charity event is deeply personal for the ‘RHONJ’ star.

Dolores’s charity baseball game isn’t the first of the Paterson, NJ native’s philanthropic efforts. Whether she is closely working with the shelters or hospitals in her hometown, like St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson, Dolores said she makes it her mission to work closely with hospitals that “do the most charity work.” However, after a breast cancer scare in 2021, Dolores donated money to Maimonides Health in Brooklyn.

“Whether you have insurance or not, you're able to come in and get a mammogram, get treated if you have breast cancer, or whatever it is,” Dolores told us of the facility.