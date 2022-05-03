Meet 'RHONJ' Newbie Danielle Cabral and Her Husband, Nate

Meet 'RHONJ' Newbie Danielle Cabral and Her Husband, NateBy Allison DeGrushe
May. 3 2022, Published 4:41 p.m. ET
We've barely recovered from the Season 12 drama of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, yet talk surrounding the forthcoming 13th season is already making the rounds on social media. According to multiple reports, RHONJ producers are hoping to shake things up in Season 13 by hiring three new leading ladies.
In late April, an anonymous source informed Bravo and Cocktails that one of the newbies is Danielle Cabral, the founder of children's clothing boutique Boujie Kidz, who will attract a "younger demographic" to the franchise. While her name may not ring a bell for everyone, here's everything we know about Danielle, including details regarding her husband.
Meet Danielle Cabral's husband, Nate Cabral.
After starring on MTV's highest-rated episode of True Life, titled "I'm a Staten Island Girl," Danielle moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.
While there, Danielle managed to land several roles in independent and feature films; not only did the City of Angels bring Danielle plenty of success, it introduced her to Nathan Cabral, her husband!
The couple eventually decided to leave Los Angeles to get married. The two exchanged vows on Sept. 14, 2012, at the Tuscan Garden at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden, per SI Live. Since then, the Cabrals have starred in the HGTV series Family Under Construction and welcomed two adorable children: son Dominic and daughter Valentina.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Nate is the owner of Flash Security Integrators Inc.
The home security company, which aims to provide families and enterprises in New Jersey and surrounding areas with professional security systems, specializes in fire and burglar alarms, CCTV, access control, and AV automation.
In his free time, Nate appears to enjoy supporting his wife and two kids in their endeavors. In the fall of 2021, Nate served as a coach on his son's baseball team; recently, he shared a video of his daughter performing at a cheer competition.
Danielle is good friends with the face of 'RHONJ,' Teresa Giudice!
As for Danielle, the "MOMtreprenuer" started her own production company in 2022 called Relatable Productions. According to its Instagram bio, the business produces "phenomenal unscripted relatable TV content with [heart and] humanity."
With Danielle rumored to be joining Season 13 of RHONJ, we can't help but wonder who she will click with the most in the cast; luckily, we don't have to ponder for too long because, as it turns out, she is good friends with none other than Teresa Giudice.
On May 2, Danielle shared a snap of her and Nate's double date with Teresa and her fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas. Wait, could Danielle be confirming her presence on RHONJ? It sure looks like it!
A few minutes later, her comments section flooded with support, and many declared themselves as #TeamDanielle. Well, we think we found our new favorite dynamic duo on RHONJ, and we can't wait to see them share the small screen next year.