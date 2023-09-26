‘RHONJ’ Stars Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin “Clashed” Over Theft Allegations

Just the Gist: Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin have been suspended from ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 14 amid a public fight at Teresa Giudice’s event.

The co-stars were having ongoing issues over a mutual hairdresser before their fight.

Danielle and Jennifer have remained silent about the fight.

In September 2023, Danielle and Jennifer Aydin were at the center of a major altercation that could cost them their Housewife status. Here’s what we know about Jennifer and Danielle’s fight and their RHONJ future.

Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin’s friendship was reportedly struggling before their fight.

Danielle and Jennifer beefing was something no one saw coming in Season 14 of RHONJ. However, their friendship was reportedly on the rocks leading up to the argument at a mutual friend's event.

“They have clashed a lot,” a source close to production revealed to Page Six. “Jennifer has accused Danielle of not donating money during a recent charity event, while Danielle has accused Jennifer of stealing her hairdresser.”

Teresa hosted an event on Thursday, September 21, 2023. Jennifer and Danielle were in attendance, along with Dolores, Jackie, and Jenn Fessler. AllAboutTRH Podcast was the first to report on a fight that broke out between Danielle and Jennifer. Apparently, the two had been chatting before the party and continued their conversation during the event. During their discussion, Jennifer revealed something about Danielle that upset her and caused the argument to become physical.

“Jennifer pushed Danielle during the argument, and Danielle retaliated by crumpling her plastic cup and hurling it towards Jennifer’s face, drawing blood,” an insider reported to Page Six.

A RHONJ production team member also reportedly told Page Six Jennifer had no intention of turning their argument physical, stating, “Jennifer only pushed Danielle because Danielle got in her face.”

Danielle and Jennifer have been suspended from filming ‘RHONJ’ Season 14.

Danielle and Jennifer have been told to step away from filming with their castmates and individually since their fight. Sources say that “video footage has been reviewed” by RHONJ’s production to determine if Danielle only threw a cup at Jennifer, causing her to bleed, or if she also hit her co-star while throwing the cup.

Those who watched the fight reportedly have “incongruent accounts” of what happened. In the meantime, Bravo has allegedly been taking the matter very seriously, and the entire RHONJ cast is stunned by the fallout between the two co-stars.

“Everyone is shocked,” a source said of the friend group. “And no one has any idea when Danielle and Jennifer will begin filming again.”

Jackie Goldschneider could reportedly replace Danielle Cabral on ‘RHONJ.’

As Danielle and Jennifer’s RHONJ future remains in the air, neither has discussed their possibly life-altering brawl on their social media accounts. However, that hasn’t stopped the rest of us from sinking our teeth into the rumors surrounding the possible cast changes that could occur if they’re not asked to resume filming.

Us Weekly reports that Teresa, Melissa, Dolores, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer, Danielle, and Rachel are returning for Season 14 of Housewives. Two new "friends of" the show, Kayla Giovinazzo and Tiffany Chantell Rosania, will be joining. However, Bravo Beez suggestsJackie may return due to a physical altercation between Danielle and Jennifer Aydin. Jackie may replace Danielle, who was demoted to FOH in Season 13.

Source: Bravo

Jackie shared on RHONJ and online that she chose to step down from her full-time housewife role to focus on her health. Months before shooting Season 13 of the show, she sought treatment after battling anorexia and other body image issues. She explained at the RHONJ Season 13 reunion that she was “not in a good place” to be fully immersed in the show as in previous seasons.