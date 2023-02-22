Danielle Cabral’s Brother Is Estranged From 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Newcomer

Over the years, The Real Housewives of New Jersey has featured more than a dozen different cast members. And that's not even including the folks who are considered "friends": of the main cast. Needless to say, newcomers aren't so few and far in between. In Season 13, one of those newcomers, Danielle Cabral, already has fans talking.

Maybe it's the fact that this isn't Danielle's first foray into reality TV. She was once a subject on MTV's True Life: I'm a Staten Island Girl. You know, before it was cool to be a guido or guidette. But the one thing viewers are most curious about now is who Danielle Cabral's brother is. Especially after dad, Phillip DiPietro, got emotional about his kids in the Feb. 21 episode.

Source: Instagram / @candicelaurita Danielle Cabral and her family were once extremely close.

Who is Danielle Cabral's brother on 'RHONJ'?

Even though Danielle seems to enjoy the spotlight, her brother, Thomas DiPietro isn't a reality TV star and he hasn't been on RHONJ. At least, not yet. In the episode, at Danielle's daughter's birthday party, Danielle's parents get emotional as they mention their kids, which of course includes Danielle and Thomas. However, Danielle reveals, she and Thomas haven't spoken in years at this point.

In the episode, Danielle tells producers a cryptic, "Your roads, and sometimes you go one way and you go other way," as an explanation for hers and Thomas's extrangement. She also explains that he made fun of her on Instagram a couple of years ago, which led to her blocking him and uninviting him to her wedding. She also blamed part of the rift on her brother's wife. However, their dad would love nothing more than to get his family put back together.

Danielle blames her sister-in-law for her broken relationship with her brother too? Interesting... #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/PnEFeiHKjV — Chadwick (@ohchadwick) February 22, 2023

Thomas is on Instagram, though his profile is private. Which makes sense, since it's clear that he's more private than his RHONJ star sister. Thomas was once an aspiring athlete, however, and he played college baseball at the College of Staten Island Athletics. Like his sister, Thomas is married and he has a daughter of his own.

Although Danielle doesn't explain further about what happened between her and her brother on RHONJ, there may be hope. In June 2020, she shared a Father's Day Instagram post for Thomas, their dad, and her husband, Nate Cabral. Maybe now, Danielle's dad can persuade her to work on things with Thomas. At the very least, viewers would eat up to emotional reunion onscreen.

Source: Instagram / @daniellecabralofficial Danielle Cabral shared an Instagram post in honor of her husband and brother.

Will Danielle Cabral's brother be on 'RHONJ'?