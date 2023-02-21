Is 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey's' Danielle Cabral Actually a Jersey Resident?

Bravo’s hit series The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back on the small screen with its highly-anticipated Season 13. Over the years, the ensemble cast has delivered tons of drama spanning from prison sentences, deportations, family feuds, and unthinkable rumors. Bravo is known for shaking things up with the cast, and Season 13 is no different. Fans of RHONJ may be excited to see two newbies, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.

Fans have already been buzzing about Danielle after she invited the ladies over for a party — a mozzarella-making party, to be exact. Now, fans are wondering if Danielle is actually a New Jersey resident. After all, some housewives are known to live outside of the city where the show films. So, where does Danielle Cabral live? Here’s everything that we know.

Danielle Cabral lives in Sayreville, New Jersey.

It appears that the talk around Danielle’s residence can officially cease. According to Danielle’s LinkedIn page, she currently resides in Sayreville, New Jersey.

Sayreville is located about an hour away from New York City. The township is nestled in Middlesex County — in particular, Raritan Valley. The Sun reports that Danielle’s home features four bedrooms, a two-car garage, and three bathrooms.

Interestingly, the Cabral residence is pretty humble as opposed to the homes of other co-stars. Over the years, past cast mates have lived in multi-million dollar mansions. Jennifer currently lives in a $3 million home in Paramus, while Teresa and her new hubby Luis Ruelas's new digs are worth a little less than $3.5 million. The Sun shares that the Cabral residence is currently worth $540,000.

Danielle Cabral has shared her concerns about the other ladies down-talking her home.

Folks that tuned in for Season 13, Episode 2 know that Danielle decided to welcome the ladies to her home with a mozzarella-making party. Before the festivities kicked off, Danielle shared some of her concerns in a confessional.

“I’m a little nervous hosting these girls in my house because Jennifer’s house can literally eat my house for breakfast, okay?" Danielle said. “I’m not saying my house isn’t nice, but if someone says my house is ‘cute,’ like small, I’m going to have a problem.”