RHONJ's Rachel Fuda Owns a Business With Her Husband! Let’s Find Out Her Net Worth

Jersey is back baby! The Housewives that is. Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is finally here, and we just have a feeling it's going to be the best season yet, with even more drama than ever before.

Article continues below advertisement

While we're very excited to see how everything unfolded with Teresa Giudice's wedding — including who was there and who wasn't (*cough cough* Melissa and Joe *cough cough*) — we're equally excited to meet the new Housewives Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. As her tagline goes, Rachel is "too busy running a business to care about yours." But what exactly is Rachel's business and, more importantly, what's her net worth? Let's find out!

What does Rachel Fuda do and what is her net worth?

Rachel may be a "glamorous Tim Burton character," but she's not just a pretty face — she is very smart. According to her bio on Bravo, Rachel is a college graduate with two degrees. Rachel now works with her husband, John Fuda, at his family's business Fuda Tile, "one of the tri-state's leader in tile and stone products." Rachel and John also own Valet King, a custom valet company that provides exemplary service and staffs needs for valet, as well as concierge, door attendants, security, bellhops, and more to a variety of venues.

Article continues below advertisement

Rachel Fuda Co-owner of Valet King; Reality TV star Net worth: < $400,000 Rachel Fuda is the co-owner of Valet King and also works at Fuda Tile. Rachel is one of the newest cast members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and is known for being a "glamorous Tim Burton character." Birthdate: May 1, 1991 Location: Franklin Lakes, New Jersey Marriages: John Fuda (2017-present) Kids: Jaiden, Gianella, and Guiliana

Being the businesswoman and entrepreneur that she is, Rachel's net worth is rumored to be just under $400,000, according to Slice. The cast members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey have been rumored to earn around $750,000 per season, so Rachel's net worth will definitely be going up — especially if the fans take to her. Fans equal Instagram followers and Instagram followers equal brand deals.