Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral’s ‘RHONJ’ Bond Ended Before It Ever Really Began

New friendships are complicated for many adults, but some have even more obstacles than others, especially when they decide to form a unique bond on reality TV. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral discovered the nuances of a new friendship during their first season of the Bravo reality hit. While Rachel and Danielle started Season 13 with great intentions, the good times didn’t last long.

So, why are the RHONJ girls fighting? Keep reading to see what we know about Rachel and Danielle’s feud.

Source: Bravo

Rachel Fuda and Danielle’s feud stems from an ongoing ‘RHONJ’ feud between two other stars.

Initially, Rachel and Danielle seemed to hit it off when they joined the group. The 30-somethings bonded over being entrepreneurs and mothers to little ones. However, their budding friendship went awry when the time for them to pick a side among the existing cast members — Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin.

While we must note that none of the cast members actually told Danielle and Rachel to choose between the friend groups, it naturally occurred as the season continued. The drama began when Danielle, who is close friends with Teresa, was told by Teresa and Jennifer to watch out for Margaret. During a conversation with Rachel, Danielle said Teresa and Jennifer warned her about Marge’s “arsenal” of information that she supposedly has on everyone in the cast.

Rachel then repeated Danielle’s warning to Margaret as a “heads up” to her new co-star. Danielle saw Rachel’s tea spilling as her attempting to “create a divide” between her and Margaret when she simply engaged in a little “coffee talk” with someone she believed to be her new friend. “I was coffee talking with you, girl!” Danielle explained on the RHONJ After Show. “I was like, ‘Wow, who the f--k are you?’ Holy s--t. Totally different Rachel than what I was used to. I thought we were girls.”

Source: Bravo

The tension between Rachel and Danielle escalated when they traveled with the rest of the ladies to Ireland for Teresa’s bachelorette party. During a group breakfast, they re-hashed Rachel telling Margaret about Danielle’s “arsenal” allegation. After Melissa spilled that Danielle called Rachel a “rat” before they left for Ireland — a big no-no in Jersey — Rachel quickly took offense to Danielle’s comment and later said in the After Show that she wasn’t trying to throw her co-star under the bus by repeating what she said.

“You told me something about a friend, so I told her what was up,” Rachel said on the After Show. “And that was it. And I apologized for it.”

Rachel and Danielle’s feud continued at the ‘RHONJ’ Season 13 reunion.

While Rachel and Danielle’s beef isn’t quite as long as some RHONJ fans have followed, it will likely continue if they return for Season 14. In May 2023, Bravo released the trailer for the RHONJ Season 13 reunion trailer.

The teaser confirmed that Danielle and Rachel come to blows over their feud when they see one another for the first time since the season started. And honey, it’s safe to say these two need more than a few months to cool off. In one scene, Danielle calls Rachel “rotten to your core,” Rachel replies, “Don’t put your insecurities out on me.”