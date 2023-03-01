Jennifer Aydin Publicly Bashes Rachel Fuda’s “Terrible” Nose Job in ‘RHONJ’ Season 13

Teresa Giudice’s “love bubble” housewarming party in Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey brought the drama. During the Feb. 28 episode, Jennifer Aydin throws some serious shade at newcomer Rachel Fuda after being confronted for how she talked about their 51-year-old co-star, Dolores Catania.

Jennifer’s insults toward Rachel are incredibly personal in the episode. To be honest, she takes things a little far and gets extra personal when she calls Rachel's nose job “terrible.” Here’s how everything goes down in the episode viewers are still talking about.

Jennifer Aydin calls Rachel Fuda's nose job “terrible” in a recent ‘RHONJ’ episode.

During the Feb. 28 episode of RHONJ, Rachel gets into a heated dispute with Jennifer over how Jennifer spoke about their co-star, Dolores Catania, on the phone. And it doesn't take long for their argument to spiral out of control.

Rachel confronts Jennifer about her backstabbing behavior at Teresa's housewarming party. “You had started talking s–t [about Dolores], and what did I say to you? You said, ‘I’m giving context,’ and I said, ‘Jennifer, don’t get me involved,’” the 31-year-old reality star says.

Her RHONJ co-star vehemently disagrees. Jennifer explains that she wasn’t bad-mouthing Dolores, but was providing background information on how their falling out unfolded in Season 2. This statement leads to a screaming match between the two women, with Jennifer calling Rachel’s nose job “terrible” in front of everyone at Teresa’s housewarming party.

“I called [Rachel] up and said, ‘I’m sorry that I spoke about your nose job,’” Jennifer tells the group. “People bad-mouth me about my terrible nose job. I felt bad about your terrible nose job, and I just felt bad. I was calling to apologize.”

“I called you to apologize about your terrible nose job”



LMAOOOO JENNIFER IS SO OUTTA POCKET #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/U9QNvPoAkO — Real Housewives Gifs (@housewifegifs) March 1, 2023

Teresa's “love bubble” party wasn’t the first time Jennifer mentioned Rachel’s nose job. During a previous group event, the 45-year-old RHONJ star asked Rachel a slightly shady question about her procedure. In the past, Jennifer wasn’t shy about being unhappy about her rhinoplasty. So when she asked if Rachel’s nose was still swelling from the operation she had done in 2019, the comment seemed a tad backhanded.

Jennifer Aydin brought up Rachel Fuda’s nose job more than once.

Because of this, Jennifer calls Rachel after the event to apologize for the rude question. “So we leave the mozz party, she calls me [and] she’s like, ‘Hey, I hope I didn’t offend you by, like, bringing up your nose job,” she Jen Fessler during lunch. Rachel explains that she wasn’t bothered by Jennifer’s nose job comment but, rather by how Jennifer spoke about their co-star, Dolores.

