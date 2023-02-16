Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of New Jersey
(l-r): Jennifer Aydin and Mayor Andre Sayegh
Source: Jennifer Aydin

Jennifer Aydin Raises Money for Turkey-Syria Earthquake Victims: "For Me, This Devastation Is Personal" (EXCLUSIVE)

Elizabeth Randolph - Author
By

Feb. 16 2023, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

On Feb. 6, a devastating earthquake ravaged Turkey and Syria, leading to thousands of injuries and fatalities. When the news broke, it affected many people, including Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans who follow Jennifer’s story know the Turkish American Bravo star is incredibly proud of her heritage. Jennifer recently shared exclusively with Distractify how she chose to to take action in her Paterson, N.J., neighborhood.

(l-r): Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania at the NJ Earthquake Relief Fund even on Feb. 15, 2023.
Source: Jennifer Aydin

Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania at the NJ Earthquake Relief Fund even on Feb. 15, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aydin said she’s grateful her “little voice” can support the Turkey-Syria earthquake victims.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, Jennifer joined Paterson’s mayor, ​​Mayor Andre Sayegh, her husband, Bill Aydin, and fellow RHONJ star Dolores Catania to reveal their earthquake relief plans for Turkey and Syria. Dolores also brought her beau Paul Connell to the event.

(l-r): Bill Aydin, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Paul Connell
Source: Jennifer Aydin

Bill Aydin, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Paul Connell

Article continues below advertisement

Per the event’s press release, Jennifer agreed to “provide support to the families affected by the earthquake through the NJ Earthquake Relief Fund.” The support from Jennifer, Andre, and other donors will directly support both Syria and Turkey.

Jennifer tells Distractify that the earthquake was something she never expected.

“[With] both my parents [having] been born and raised in Türkiye, for me, this devastation is personal,” Jennifer told us over email. “I don’t think there has ever been a catastrophe of this magnitude in my lifetime. The area that has been affected is just so massive it’s overwhelming to think about building it back up.”

Article continues below advertisement
Jennifer Aydin speaking at the NJ Earthquake Relief Fund event
Source: Jennifer Aydin

Jennifer added she wants to help as many earthquake survivors as possible and repair what was lost.

“But before any of that happens, we need to help the victims that are still alive,” she said of rebuilding Turkey and Syria. “And if my little voice can draw attention and somehow help them, then it is my obligation and my duty to do so, and I’m very proud of that. For me, that is the most important positive thing about my platform is the ability to draw attention and help people.”

Donate to the NJ Earthquake Relief Fund at NJEarthquakeRelief.org, where 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the relief efforts.

You can also catch Jennifer on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which airs new episodes Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Jennifer Aydin Talks Husband's Affair, and Whether She Envisions a Friendship with Margaret Josephs (EXCLUSIVE)

'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin Reveals She Is Not on Speaking Terms With Her Mom (EXCLUSIVE)

'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin on Rhinoplasty Regrets: "I Looked Better Before" (EXCLUSIVE)

Latest The Real Housewives of New Jersey News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.