‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Aydin Says She Worried Therapy Would Make Her Want a Divorce

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer said that the exchange with Margaret felt "premeditated," as payback for the jabs she made during Season 11.

"I'm sure she was planning it," Jennifer stated. "Like, what, are you trying to embarrass me in the public? Trying to gang up on me? I'm not going to take that. So that's one of the reasons why it ignited me to call Margaret a snake."

"Everything that I've done to Margaret has actually been in retaliation to what she's done to me," she added. "It's just, for some reason, the audience likes to start at me first. But if you could just backtrack to the core, to the beginning of it all, you'll see that at the end of the day, it's Margaret usually saying something to me where I say something in retaliation."

