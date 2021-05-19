Jennifer Aydin Reveals Who Her "Target" Was at the "Explosive" 'RHONJ' Reunion (EXCLUSIVE)

From Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice's feud regarding an analogy and cheating allegations, to whether Dolores Catania really is happy with her beau, David Principe, to Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs's disagreements about books, bosses, and nannies, the Bravo reality series kept fans entertained from start to finish.

Though the ladies on The Real Housewives of New Jersey filmed Season 11 in the midst of a global pandemic, there was no shortage of drama.

The two-part reunion special kicks off on May 19, and Jennifer shared a few spoilers exclusively with Distractify about what viewers can expect to see.

Jennifer Aydin teased what viewers can expect from the "explosive" 'RHONJ' Season 11 reunion.

Almost immediately after Jennifer joined RHONJ in Season 9, she began to clash with Margaret Josephs. The two have rarely seen eye to eye in the three seasons that Jennifer has been on the show, and their drama continued throughout Season 11. When Margaret shared that she would include an anecdote about how she slept with her boss in her memoir, Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget: How to Survive in Business and Life, Jennifer was critical.

Once Margaret read the excerpt out loud to the ladies, Jennifer apologized. However, their issues later intensified again when Margaret said that she was "mortified" by Jennifer's Instagram Live about hiring a housekeeper. In the Season 11 finale, Margaret commented on Jennifer's drinking at her Halloween party. The Long Island native told Distractify that she found it "mind-boggling" that her co-star got "mad" that she was having fun at the event.

Jennifer shared that she did address her ongoing feud with Margaret at the reunion. "I have been her target all season, but that's OK. She was pretty much my target at [the] reunion," she teased. "For the most part, we hashed it out." To prepare for the two-part special, Jennifer read part of Margaret's book.

Source: Bravo

"I started reading her book, actually. I read half of it before the reunion, because I just wanted to know more going into it ... I was intrigued. You want to make yourself seem one way, and maybe it's better if I get the whole picture," Jennifer said. "I always believe that knowledge is power." She added that the memoir was "an easy read" and that she "gained some perspective" about her co-star by reading it. But, she still believes that her opinion on Margaret is the same. "I feel like my perception was pretty on point, and that's all I'll say about that," she continued.

Though she has yet to finish it, Jennifer "wish[es] her all the best on the book." According to the mom of five, her discussions with Margaret are only part of the eventful Season 11 conclusion. "It was a very explosive reunion," Jennifer shared. "We all had a lot to say, and we all put it out on the table. You'll see how it ends up."