The RHONJ Husbands 2023 Calendar — Sex Appeal for Charity

We've told you this time and time again, but we LIVE for the Real Housewives. Like truly every city has something different to offer, and we eat it all up like the hot fudge sundae snack that each primetime slot is.

As much as we love the housewives, we also love their husbands. And lucky for all of us, the RHONJ husbands have blessed us with an extra special treat: they have made a 2023 calendar for us to feast our eyes on (OK, we're done with the food puns now). Even better, you can buy the calendar. Read on for all the details!

Where can you buy the 'RHONJ' Husbands 2023 Calendar?

The season premiere of RHONJ showed us a little preview as to what we would see in the calendar, as Joe Gorga goes shirtless in the kitchen wearing an apron. While the the RHONJ husbands produce this calendar for charity yearly, this year each month is themed and sexy. Dolores explained on the episode that, "I was thinking, for the fundraiser this year, I want to do a sexy calendar shoot. Last year’s charity softball game was such a success. This year, I want it to be even bigger. So with the help of Marge and Lexi, we took all these sexy men and put them in different roles that we thought would fit them.”

The cover has the husbands in Santa hats, with Frank Catania posing in Joe Gorga's crotch via Facetime. January is Luis "Louie" Ruelas doing the yoga pose, tree pose. February is Bill Aydin, in a lab coat with no shirt under it while holding a rose. March features Paul "Paulie" Connell in an aptly themed St. Patrick's Day photo with Paulie playing the role as bartender and wearing a shamrock vest. Keeping with the seasonal holiday themes, Frank Catania is wearing bunny ears and hardly anything else in the April picture.

May features Joe Benigno on a motorcycle, while June is a sweaty Evan Goldschneider playing basketball. July is a patriotic with Joe Gorga grilling in a chef's hat and American flag shorts. August features Nathan "Nate" Cabral gardening shirtless and September features John Fuda chopping wood in a lumberjack themed picture.

October may be our favorite, with Joe Gorga again, but this time as the phantom from Phantom of the Opera. Finishing the calendar out, we have all the gentleman having an Italian themed dinner party with spaghetti and pizza for November and then December features the same picture as the cover of the calendar.