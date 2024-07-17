Could Kathy Wakile Coming Back Shake Things up on 'RHONJ?'

Viewer reception of Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been, for the most part, lukewarm. Many calls have already been made for a cast revamp, as it seems like the current cast has run its course in terms of relationships. The decades-long feud between Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga has grown stale for fans, and many tire of seeing the same bitter battles. One Vulture episode recap ended with, "I’m so glad we only have a couple of episodes left in the season."

Season 14 is not a total loss, but it has certainly seen a dramatic decrease in viewership. According to TV Deets, Episode 5 has the lowest viewership numbers throughout all 14 seasons. Roughly 200,000 viewers have decided there is a better use of their time than watching Season 14 of RHONJ. At a time like this, fans are calling for a shake-up similar to The Real Housewives of New York City. Another way to change things up is to bring back a housewife: and several are eyeing like Kathy Wakile.

Is Kathy Wakile coming back to 'RHONJ'?

Rumors of Kathy's return to the franchise began swirling after she made a surprise appearance on Watch What Happens Live! Andy Cohen addressed the rumors on his podcast/radio show "Radio Andy." He said of the rumor, "There was no intention behind her visit besides seeing an old friend. We wanted to surprise Gary Janetti, who we know loves her and her cannolis." He went on to say that there was nothing more than that to the gesture and that there had not been any discussions about casting for Season 15.

Many think Kathy might come back to 'RHONJ' after Melissa's comments on wanting to rekindle a friendship with one of the ladies.

Melissa shared her desire to mend the friendship between her hubby, Joe Gorga, and Kathy. The cousins have not been on speaking terms thanks to old feuds. With Kathy and her hubby, Richard Wakile, in a new home that happens to be on the same street as Melissa and Joe's home, it makes sense that Melissa would hope to run into them and reconnect. Kathy responded to Melissa's comments, saying the properties were large enough for them to never bump into each other, and she had no plans to meet them.

Kathy left the show after a big fight with Teresa Giudice, and it seems as if she's content not being on the show.