Who Are 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Star Danielle Staub's Daughters? Meet Christine and Jillian

Most viewers would agree that Danielle Staub’s time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey was nothing short of dramatic. The New Jersey native was a main cast member of the Bravo series for two seasons. Afterward, she returned to the show as a “friend” of the housewives. During all her time on the show, she managed to get into explosive fights with the housewives, particularly Teresa Guidice and Margaret Josephs.

While she may struggle with female friendships, two people who have always had her back are her daughters: Christine and Jillian. Danielle welcomed both of her girls with her ex-husband, Thomas Staub. Before their divorce in 2007, they had Christine in 1993 and Jillian a few years later in 1998. Who are Danielle Staub’s daughters? Here’s the low-down on who they are and what they’re up to these days.

Source: Instagram | @daniellestaub Danielle with daughters Christine (left) and Jillian (right)

Danielle Staub's eldest daughter is named Christine.

Beauty and brains — that’s what best describes Danielle and Thomas’s eldest child. She walked the runway for Rebecca Minkoff in 2009 and appeared on the cover of The Daily Front Row magazine. In her education and work life, she graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology from Seton Hall University. According to her LinkedIn, she is currently working in human resources.

In September 2023, Danielle announced on Instagram that her eldest daughter got engaged. “With great joy I am so happy to share [one of my daughters] is engaged to an incredible man and human!” In the video, Jillian and her fiancé showed off the diamond ring at a jewelry store.

Danielle Staub's youngest daughter is named Jillian.

Danielle’s youngest daughter is as sweet as they come. Jillian originally planned to become a lawyer but pivoted her career to teaching autistic children after attending an Autism Speaks event. "Jillian’s heart is so warm and welcoming. They all kind of came to her," Danielle said, per People. "She shifted gears and she took her Praxis and ... she’s becoming a teacher for autistic children."

Jillian is also a self-taught baker who shares her impressive dairy-free creations on the Instagram page for her business, Baked With Sweetness.

Danielle Staub's kids are the reason she left 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' as a full-time member.