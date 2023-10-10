Home > Television > Reality TV There Are Few 'Bad Girls Club' Stars As Iconic as Tanisha Thomas From Season 2 ‘Bad Girls Club’ icon Tanisha Thomas has never really left the spotlight since she first appeared on the reality show and she is now on another series. By Chrissy Bobic Oct. 10 2023, Updated 2:22 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @iamtanishathomas

If you were at all into reality television in the early aughts, then you were probably familiar with Bad Girls Club. And, to be more specific, you probably knew all about the stars of those early seasons, including Season 2 icon Tanisha Thomas. She is known for banging pans together one morning to wake up some of the other women who kept her up the previous night with their wild partying.

But where is Bad Girls Club’s Tanisha now? Reality television during the early days of Bad Girls Club was like a lawless playground compared to the way things are much more heavily produced and edited today. But Tanisha has never quite left the spotlight, even if her behavior is much more subdued by comparison these days.

Where is Tanisha Thomas from ‘Bad Girls Club’ now?

The 2023 E! reality series House of Villains stars a litany of reality television stars who all gained reputations for being villains or drama starters on their respective shows. And Tanisha is part of the series as the resident Bad Girls Club star from way back when. Other celebrities include Tiffany “New York” Pollard from Flavor of Love and I Love New York and we even have former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor.

But before Tanisha landed a spot among other infamous reality TV stars, she was in the first season of Marriage Boot Camp with her now ex-husband, Clive Muir. She was also in Season 1 of the Zeus streaming network series Baddies. Tanisha also published a memoir, Diary of a F.A.T. (Fed Up and Tired) Girl, in 2016.

Tanisha got married and had one child since she was on ‘Bad Girls Club.’

Even though Tanisha has been around a bit since her season of Bad Girls Club, she has maintained some privacy in her personal life. She was married from 2011 until 2014. And in 2018, she got engaged to fiancé Carey St. Hilaire, with whom she shares one child, a son named Aiden.

In May 2021, Tanisha told Essense that Aiden is her “saving grace” and she even opened up about struggling with postpartum depression for two years following her son’s birth. She explained that, because of her “West Indian background,” she didn't feel supported to be open about her feelings and struggles until she realized it was starting to impact other areas of her life and she sought out help.

