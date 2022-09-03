Actress Jonica Booth Bombed Her ‘Rap Sh!t’ Audition — and Ended up on the Show Anyway! (EXCLUSIVE)

Pimpin’ ain’t easy. Just ask the Duke of Miami — who has certainly had her hands full this season on Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t.

The HBO Max series follows estranged ex-best friends Mia (KaMillion) and Shawna (Aida Osman) on their road to fame. Although the two couldn’t be more different, their goal is the same: to make it big in the rap game. Along the way, they find a manager in Chasity, an enthusiastic sex work manager who is determined to put them in a position to win.