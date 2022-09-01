Issa Rae Shared Why She’s Confident ‘Rap Sh!t’ Will Have a Season 2

After eight 30-minute episodes, Issa Rae’s latest comedy series Rap Sh!t’s aired its season finale (“Something for the Road”) on HBO Max on Sept. 1, 2022.

Rap Sh!t followed Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) on their journey to becoming Miami's next female rap duo. Along the way, they used humor and their “bad b---h” energy to navigate multiple issues in their personal lives.