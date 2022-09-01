Issa Rae Shared Why She’s Confident ‘Rap Sh!t’ Will Have a Season 2
After eight 30-minute episodes, Issa Rae’s latest comedy series Rap Sh!t’s aired its season finale (“Something for the Road”) on HBO Max on Sept. 1, 2022.
Rap Sh!t followed Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) on their journey to becoming Miami's next female rap duo. Along the way, they used humor and their “bad b---h” energy to navigate multiple issues in their personal lives.
Before Rap Sh!t’s season finale, fans were already concerned about the show’s future. However, Issa, who also created and starred in the Emmy-nominated series Insecure, thinks the show is in good shape.
Here’s everything we know about Rap Sh!t Season 2.
Issa Rae received $12.6 million to film ‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 2 in California rather than Miami.
Issa’s confidence in Rap Sh!t is seemingly warranted, as the series will have plenty of financial backing if it gets picked up by the network. Deadline reported in July 2022 that Issa and her team received $12.6 million in tax credits from the state of California days before Rap Sh!t’s pilot episode.
The award was part of California’s plan to create more jobs by funding “relocating series allocations” (per the outlet) with the California Film Commission. Rap Sh!t’s funding means Issa will move the show’s filming locations from Miami to Los Angeles.
While the extra money all but confirms the show will be back for Season 2, fans who enjoyed seeing real-life Miami hotspots in each scene won’t see those in future episodes.
‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 2’s release date hasn’t been announced yet.
Issa may have been given a significant amount of money to film Rap Sh!t Season 2, but fans still don’t know when the new season will be. HBO Max hasn’t made a formal announcement for the second season as of this writing. Still, that doesn’t mean the series wasn’t renewed for another season.
As previously discussed, Rap Sh!t wrapped its first season in September 2022 after airing new episodes over the summer. So, if it is coming back, the network might hold off on the premiere date until closer to summer 2023.
While Rap Sh!t’s future remains in the air, fans feared it could abruptly end due to Warner Bros.’ merger with Discovery. Variety reported in August 2022 that HBO Max and Discovery Plus would become one streaming service in summer 2023.
Discovery Plus, launched in January 2021, has become a hub for reality TV content and currently streams TV shows for networks such as TLC, Food Network, and OWN. So far, Rap Sh!t and other HBO Max originals like Hacks, The Flight Attendant, and House of Dragon are still on the platform.
Although Rap Sh!t is a scripted series, Issa said she’s unbothered by the merger. The actress appeared on Charlamagne Tha God’s Comedy Central show Hell of a Week in August 2022 and briefly discussed the situation on his segment, “Cap Sh!t.”
“I’m not worried,” Issa said. “We will see, but I’m not worried.”
Rap Sh!t is available to stream on HBO Max.