Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > HBO Max
(l-r): Sadé Clacken Joseph, Syreeta Singleton, Kamillion, Issa Rae and Aida Osman
Source: Getty Images

Issa Rae Shared Why She’s Confident ‘Rap Sh!t’ Will Have a Season 2

Elizabeth Randolph - Author
By

Sep. 1 2022, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

After eight 30-minute episodes, Issa Rae’s latest comedy series Rap Sh!t’s aired its season finale (“Something for the Road”) on HBO Max on Sept. 1, 2022.

Rap Sh!t followed Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) on their journey to becoming Miami's next female rap duo. Along the way, they used humor and their “bad b---h” energy to navigate multiple issues in their personal lives.

Article continues below advertisement

Before Rap Sh!t’s season finale, fans were already concerned about the show’s future. However, Issa, who also created and starred in the Emmy-nominated series Insecure, thinks the show is in good shape.

Here’s everything we know about Rap Sh!t Season 2.

(l-r): Aida Osman as Shawna, Timbaland, and KaMillion as Mia posing together in 'Rap Sh!t' Season 1.
Source: HBO Max
Article continues below advertisement

Issa Rae received $12.6 million to film ‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 2 in California rather than Miami.

Issa’s confidence in Rap Sh!t is seemingly warranted, as the series will have plenty of financial backing if it gets picked up by the network. Deadline reported in July 2022 that Issa and her team received $12.6 million in tax credits from the state of California days before Rap Sh!t’s pilot episode.

The award was part of California’s plan to create more jobs by funding “relocating series allocations” (per the outlet) with the California Film Commission. Rap Sh!t’s funding means Issa will move the show’s filming locations from Miami to Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

While the extra money all but confirms the show will be back for Season 2, fans who enjoyed seeing real-life Miami hotspots in each scene won’t see those in future episodes.

Dominque Perry, KaMillion, Brittney Jefferson, Aida Osman filming a scene from 'Rap Sh!t' Season 1.
Source: HBO Max
Article continues below advertisement

‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 2’s release date hasn’t been announced yet.

Issa may have been given a significant amount of money to film Rap Sh!t Season 2, but fans still don’t know when the new season will be. HBO Max hasn’t made a formal announcement for the second season as of this writing. Still, that doesn’t mean the series wasn’t renewed for another season.

As previously discussed, Rap Sh!t wrapped its first season in September 2022 after airing new episodes over the summer. So, if it is coming back, the network might hold off on the premiere date until closer to summer 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
(l-r): KaMillion as Mia and Aida Osman as Shawna in 'Rap Sh!t' Season 1.
Source: HBO Max

While Rap Sh!t’s future remains in the air, fans feared it could abruptly end due to Warner Bros.’ merger with Discovery. Variety reported in August 2022 that HBO Max and Discovery Plus would become one streaming service in summer 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Discovery Plus, launched in January 2021, has become a hub for reality TV content and currently streams TV shows for networks such as TLC, Food Network, and OWN. So far, Rap Sh!t and other HBO Max originals like Hacks, The Flight Attendant, and House of Dragon are still on the platform.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Rap Sh!t is a scripted series, Issa said she’s unbothered by the merger. The actress appeared on Charlamagne Tha God’s Comedy Central show Hell of a Week in August 2022 and briefly discussed the situation on his segment, “Cap Sh!t.”

“I’m not worried,” Issa said. “We will see, but I’m not worried.”

Rap Sh!t is available to stream on HBO Max.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Here’s the Scoop on the ‘Rap Sh!t’ Cast

Kid Fury Is Involved in a New Project After Taking a Step Back From ‘The Read’ Podcast

Issa Rae and Longtime Partner Louis Diame Officially Tie the Knot

Latest HBO Max News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.