Here’s the Scoop on the ‘Rap Sh!t’ Cast

KaMillion’s (real name Alja Jackson) character, Mia Knight, is Shawna’s former high school BFF whose life took some unexpected turns. During Rap Sh!t’s first episode, Mia suggests she and Shawna start a rap group to change their situation. Mia also struggles with being a single mother and navigating her OnlyFans career.

KaMillion is a real-life rapper best known for her time on Love & Hip Hop: Miami. However, she’s been acting for a while and appeared in Joyful Noise, The Quad, and Star.