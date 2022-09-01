City Girls’ Rise to Fame Helped Inspire HBO's ‘Rap Sh!t’ — How Did Yung Miami and JT Meet?

JT and Yung Miami have been close since they met in middle school in Miami-Dade County in the early 2000s. At the time, Yung Miami had already established herself on Myspace and was also known for being Trina’s goddaughter. Once JT and Yung Miami actually met, JT was determined to make Yung Miami her new BFF.

“Caresha was one of those young ‘It’ girls,” JT said in an interview with Billboard in 2020. “I was like, ‘Yo, she lit as f**k!’”