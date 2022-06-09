Rapper Yung Miami's Net Worth Is Expected to Multiply in 2022

Per Revolt, Caresha Please is set to give audiences a “modern twist on impactful topics.” The femcee will host various conversations with big names in the hip-hop world.

“REVOLT is about giving a platform to the most authentic and disruptive voices in hip-hop that move the culture,” Revolt founder Sean “Diddy” Combs said in a statement, via Billboard. “Yung Miami is not only a superstar artist, she’s also unapologetically herself and brings a perspective woman around the world can relate to, which is why I’m excited to bring her podcast to life.”