Social Media Believes That 'LHHMIA' Star Trina Is Pregnant After the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Social Media Believes That 'LHHMIA' Star Trina Is Pregnant After the 2021 BET Hip Hop AwardsBy Tatayana Yomary
Oct. 6 2021, Published 11:43 a.m. ET
Rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Trina has been known to keep the details of her love life on a need-to-know basis. Even though fans just learned that she is now engaged to her longtime love Raymond Taylor, the “Diamond Princess'' still makes it a point not to share too many details about her relationship.
Being an open book comes with its share of ups and downs, and the rapper appears to be partial to privacy.
Now that Trina is off the market, her relationship status hasn't stopped social media users from anticipating her getting pregnant and becoming a mother. Fans have had the rapper under baby watch for quite some time.
And since her recent appearance at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, fans are wondering if Trina is indeed pregnant. Read on to get your answer.
So is Trina pregnant? The rapper has remained mum on the topic.
Fans and social media users alike always make famous women's uteri their business. For some reason, gossiping about whether a celebrity is pregnant is extremely popular. And Trina is now the latest target.
On Oct. 5, 2021, Trina presented the Best New Hip Hop Artist award at the BET Hip Hop Awards. While Trina looked beautiful as always, it appears that her stomach region stole the show.
While donning a silver top and matching high-slit skirt, fans noticed that her stomach area appeared to be strategically covered. As a result, this led social media users to ask if the newly engaged rapper is expecting her first child.
Many fans celebrated Trina’s possible pregnancy by saying that “she deserves it,” while others cautioned users to stop spreading rumors.
You can just never tell for certain if a woman is pregnant, and it can be considered rude to assume. Either way, the rapper has continued to remain tight-lipped about the rumors, despite fans continuing to ask.
In the Season 4 ‘LHHMIA’ super trailer, Trina talks about having baby fever.
If you’ve been keeping up with LHHMIA, the Trina pregnancy rumors have likely piqued your interest. The super trailer for Season 4 does show Trina discussing her baby fever while holding a child.
“I have the biggest baby fever,” Trina tells Joy while holding a baby. “Oh my god, this baby is using the bathroom. Who said this comes natural?”
The ladies laugh off Trina’s reaction to the baby going to the bathroom, but this exchange made fans wonder if the rapper is truly ready to step into the motherhood role.
Aside from the speculation based on Trina’s appearance at the BET Hip Hop Awards, there is no evidence that the star is pregnant. It’s understandable that fans are excited by the possibility, but spreading rumors about a woman being pregnant is very rude and disrespectful.
It would be amazing if Trina and Raymond decide to become parents, but they have to make that decision in their own time. Until then, it’s best to wait for Trina to make an announcement.