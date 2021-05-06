Lira Galore Has a Child With This Migos-Adjacent Music Executive

Blac Chyna's BFF Lira Galore Mercer began her career in entertainment as an exotic dancer and quickly rose to fame on social media after being spotted with celebrities like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Bieber, and Meek Mill.

Later, Lira began a relationship with Rick Ross , who proposed to the social media influencer in September of 2015. Sadly, their relationship ended a year later. Since then, Lira moved on and began a new relationship with another major player in the music industry, but unlike Rick Ross, he’s not a rapper. In late 2018, Lira Galore confirmed that she was pregnant. But who was her baby daddy?

Lira Galore and her baby daddy have had a rough romantic history.

Rumors of Lira Galore’s relationship with her baby daddy, Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas, were confirmed in 2018 when Lira announced that she was expecting a bundle of joy on Instagram. She wrote, “I chose to keep you a secret because I had to protect the energy I was exposing you to.”

She added, “On this day Christmas 2018 I’m ready to tell everyone about you because this is THE greatest gift. Even though Daddy and I planned you and made you out of love, when I first learned that you were really coming I still was unsure and scared about bringing you into the horrors of this world.”

Shortly after her announcement, fans also learned that Pee had allegedly cheated on Lira with former associate Kaylar Will, who was also expecting a child with the music executive. Although the two appeared to be engaged, in a series of Instagram stories, Lira blasted him for his infidelity and accused him of taking back his engagement ring.

She wrote, "I'm tired of being bullied and disrespected when I've been nothing but nice to you and respected those around you. I never asked for none of the money, cars, bags ... These are all things you came at me with!”

She added, “I opened my heart up to accepting your kids and your extended family so what you won't do is continue to treat me like you haven't cried tears to me about how thankful you are to have me and for trying to help you work on you and the demons and issues you are battling wishing yourself." Kaylar and Lira later welcomed children one month apart, but Lira and Pee’s problems didn’t end after giving birth to their daughter, Khaleesi Aurora.

