Did Whitney Rose Really Use Alibaba Jewelry for PRISM? She Has Denied the Rumor

Another day, another rumor surrounding Whitney Rose and her businesses outside of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. First, she faced rumors about her company, Sōl People, actually being a multi-level marketing scheme. Now, both on and off the show, there are questions about where she gets her jewelry, which she sells under the brand PRISM. Whitney was accused of buying jewelry from the wholesale website Alibaba and selling it with PRISM behind it, but who started the rumor?

On RHOSLC, Whitney shared that she believes Meredith Marks is behind the rumor, especially since Meredith took issue with Whitney putting out a line of bath bombs after Meredith did the same thing. But the rumor mill keeps milling and there are some new developments about who started the Alibaba rumor about Whitney. Whether there is any truth to it or not, fans are living for the drama on and off the show.

Who started the Whitney Rose rumor involving Alibaba jewelry?

Whitney heard the rumor about her jewelry source from Heather Gay, because Meredith let the rumor slip out. Whitney says on the show that she believes Meredith is the source of the rumor. However, outside of RHOSLC, another housewife, Dana Wilkey, who was on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, spoke about it on her podcast, Dishing Drama With Dana Wilkey.

Dana shared on her podcast that the person who leaked the rumor about Whitney and Alibaba is actually someone close to Whitney who people wouldn't immediately expect. That sort of takes Meredith out of the equation as the source of the original rumor. The person closest to Whitney would technically be Heather, her cousin, but that's a big bomb for Heather to drop to create some wild drama.

K, but…how do you explain using the same stock pictures as Alibaba? Genuinely asking.❄️ #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/nzIKsHswmc — That Housewives Guy (@housewivesguy) October 10, 2024

Then again, for some, Meredith still seems like the most likely suspect. And for now, fans will have to remain in the dark just like Whitney, as she too figures out on the show who started the rumor that her PRISM jewelry isn't high end and is instead purchased from the wholesale marketplace website.

What businesses does Whitney Rose own?

It looks like Whitney is fast-tracking herself to Salt Lake City mogul status. She owns a skincare company called WIld Rose Beauty, which she had worked to get off the ground during the first season of RHOSLC. But now, she has even more business ventures that take up her time between planning girls' trips and responding to rumors about herself.