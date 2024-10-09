Whitney Rose's Sōl People Employee Has Accused Her of Running an MLM Scheme

Article continues below advertisement

She said she believed one of her co-stars may have been behind the rumors spreading, though her inner circle isn't the only people she needs to worry about. On TikTok, a former employee of Whitney's holistic social selling company, Sōl People, accused the marketing company of playing in their faces and possibly being a multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme. Here's what we know about Whitney's MLM accusations.

'RHOSLC' star Whitney Rose's former Sōl People employee said she "made a substantial amount of money"

On Oct. 6, 2024, a TikTok user named Carly Esquerra took to the platform to create a series discussing Whitney's alleged shady business practices. The TikTok included Carly posing outside as she explained the story with multiple slides as Corrine Bailey Rae played in the background. She then shared that she joined Whitney's brand, Sōl People, as a ground-floor employee selling digital products soon after the company opened in June 2024.

According to Carly, the experience was a great way for her to provide for her children, and she eventually told others about the opportunity. "I had SUCCESS," she recalls in the video. "I grew a team and made a substantial amount of money for my family."

Carly claimed she didn't enjoy her success for long before "things shifted" with her entrepreneurial move. She said two of her Sōl leads eventually left the company after earning "$5-20K" due to their "personal convictions" regarding the company's digital courses. Carly said that, despite their departures, she and her team agreed to stay since they had no issues with the products. She also shared screenshots of her contacting Whitney directly to prove her loyalty to the company, though a defunct event thrown by Sōl changed her outlook on the promising venture.

Carly said she became even more suspicious of Whitney's brand after she and her team purchased tickets for $265 for them to attend the event, plus flights and hotels as an "investment" for their company. Six days later, she and her team received word that the event had been postponed and the tickets were non-refundable. Carly also shared a screenshot of the company offering those who bought a ticket "$100 product credit for a future purchase."

She said Sol eventually rescheduled the event, but it was rebranded as a "free event" that included sound baths and manifestation, neither of which she practices. Carly said the "scrambled" event resulted in two more "top leaders" leaving the company, further supporting the beliefs the employees began to have that Sol was an MLM scheme or, in her words, "#UtahFyreFest." "Safe to say when top leaders making $20K in a company leave – there's more to the story," she declared.

Whitney Rose hasn't addressed Sōl People's MLM accusations.

While Carly's claims shook up TikTok, Whitney isn't involving herself in the chatter. As of this writing, the Bravo star hasn't responded to the accusations about her business. Whitney's co-founder for Sōl, powerhouse female business owner Ashlee Headlee, has also remained mum. The allegations regarding the housewife's venture came after she took to Instagram to ask for prayers for her daughter, Bobbie Rose.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, Whitney shared that her child had been taken to the ICU following a severe asthma exacerbation. The following day, she updated fans and said Bobbie “has finally seen a bit of improvement," but added, "She still has a long way to go," and thanked her fans for their unwavering support.

