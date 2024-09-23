Lisa Barlow Hangs With 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Demi Engemann and Her Husband

It's safe to say that Salt Lake City is a small town. In addition to the influencers and YouTubers who happen to live in the Utah city, we now have two reality shows about women in the area — The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. So it should come as little shock to learn that Lisa Barlow from RHOSLC and Demi Engemann from Secret Lives are, apparently, friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa shared a post on X of herself and her husband with Demi and her husband and she shared how she knows the couple. Does that mean we'll be getting a crossover of RHOSLC and Secret Lives anytime soon? Probably not, since one show is on Bravo and the other has a home on Hulu. But there is definitely some crossover between the casts in real life.

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Barlow and Demi Engemann are friends.

On Sept. 21, 2024, Lisa shared a post on X with photos of herself and her husband with Demi and her husband. In the post, Lisa wrote, "Went to Franklin Avenue and ran into friends." She then commented under the X post to say, "I've known Brett since college and love Demi. She's a star."

Someone else commented to say that Angie Harrington, who was married to Demi's husband Bret at one point, is "fuming" seeing the photos. Angie was also on RHOSLC at one point. Be that as it may, this linking up of these two couples proves that the ladies of both shows might be closer than some fans think.

Article continues below advertisement

Went to Franklin Avenue and ran into Friends pic.twitter.com/Vndq523U20 — Lisa Barlow (@LisaBarlow7) September 21, 2024

While the ladies of Secret Lives are a bit younger than most of the women on RHOSLC, they all come from the same city and most of the women on both shows have Mormon backgrounds. It only makes sense for there to be some overlap in terms of friendships. Lisa did once accuse fellow Housewives star Whitney Rose of being a swinger and Taylor Frankie Paul of Secret Lives was embroiled in the MomTok swinger scandal.

Article continues below advertisement

That doesn't quite put a link between everyone, but hey, it's another possible thread in tying the women from both shows together. And, like we said, Salt Lake City is kind of a small town.

Article continues below advertisement

Will anyone from 'RHOSLC' be on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is on Hulu, which is home to a number of shows from ABC, which falls under the Disney umbrella. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is a Bravo reality show, and Bravo is owned by NBC Universal. It's hard to imagine that the worlds in these shows would ever collide on television.