Who Is Bret Engemann's First Wife? Demi of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Is His Third "I had a very public divorce in Utah Valley," Bret Engemann's first wife said. By Melissa Willets Published Sept. 9 2024, 11:57 a.m. ET

Believe it or not, there was life before The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Indeed, years prior to the Hulu show taking over our streaming schedules, cast members and married couple Demi and Bret Engemann were married to other people.

In fact, Bret was wed to another reality star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fame. Who was Bret Engemann's first wife? Read on for details about the marriage that according to his ex, ended in a "high profile divorce."

So, who was Bret Engemann's first wife?

Once upon a time in Salt Lake City, Bret was a Brigham Young University quarterback according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Then, he was married to Angie Harrington, whom you might recall was a part-time cast member of RHOSLC.

As Angie said in 2023, “I had a very public divorce in Utah Valley. And my ex-husband was kind of the golden boy of Provo. So that prepared me for reality television.” She added that the split was “extremely challenging, but it gave me very, very, very thick skin. But it still hurts to be misunderstood and misrepresented. It’s still hard.”

Meanwhile, Angie has moved on and remarried since her divorce from Bret. And it's worth noting that Bret is not Demi's first husband either. While Bret was briefly wed to another woman, the Hulu star was previously betrothed to Blake.

While going through her own divorce, Demi met Blake, whom she'd always had a crush on, and by the way, was cast on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, and they started dating, later getting married.

Bret Engemann and Angie Harrington were "having babies" when Demi was 9 years old.

Angie and Blake share two teenage sons, Cole, 15, and Rome, 19. It's worth noting that Demi, the boys' stepmom, is only 11 years older than Rome. The new reality star has talked openly about the age difference between her and Bret.

"There has been a lot of controversy around our relationship," Demi admits in a TikTok video, going on to say, "If you don't know, my husband and I are 16 years apart."

"When I was 9 years old, he was married to his first wife and having babies," Demi admits after sharing that she knew Bret growing up through a family friend.

Demi admits she had "a little girl crush" on Bret, but claims he only started following her on Instagram once she turned 18. At that time, Demi was dating her now ex, Blake.

Ultimately, their relationship has been the subject of rumors all along, with Demi and Bret starting to date while she and Blake, who share a son, were separated, and Bret had been cast on The Bachelorette.